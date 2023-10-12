Opinion

CARTOON: Zizi Kodwa — WADA delinquent

12 October 2023 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, October 12 2023
Thursday, October 12 2023

Wada halts SA flag ban amid anti-doping dispute

SA’s pushback against doping non-compliance allegations buys its national symbols a reprieve on the global sports stage
National
21 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Flag bungle looms

SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport to lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport
Opinion
1 day ago

Boks could fly flagless at the World Cup over Wada threat

Time is running out for SA to comply with World Anti-Doping Agency regulations
Sport
6 days ago
Wednesday, October 12 2023
Wednesday, October 12 2023
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
EDITORIAL: The losses we don’t know of can hurt us
Opinion / Editorials
2.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: How SA can help lure more ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GUGU LOURIE: With Filipino partners, Motsepe’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GRAEME WICKINS: Large online marketplaces could ...
Opinion
5.
STEVEN KUO: It’s possible to stand with both ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.