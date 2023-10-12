A surge in banking shares propels Hong Kong’s Hang Seng amid tension before the unveiling of pivotal US consumer inflation data
Just the Transnet and electricity crises alone could be costing SA R700bn this year
Delay raises questions about SOE’s commitment to attracting private sector participation
Former finance minister says ‘so many people over 65 sitting in cabinet and parliament is part of the difficulty’
Disputes escalate over multibillion-dollar corruption scandal settlements between the global bank and the Southeast Asian nation
Business Day TV talks to RMB trader Quintin Claassen
Miners call for administrative and regulatory certainty and faster processing of applications
Amid rising debt concerns, the East African nation strategises with international loans to ensure Eurobond repayment
European victory was never really under serious threat at any point over the three days
Analysts say investors will return and might even increase out of solidarity
CARTOON: Zizi Kodwa — WADA delinquent
Wada halts SA flag ban amid anti-doping dispute
EDITORIAL: Flag bungle looms
Boks could fly flagless at the World Cup over Wada threat
