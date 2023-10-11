RONNY LEVITAN: Let’s ditch tainted ‘outsourcing’ over global hiring

“Outsourcing” is thrown around a lot when people talk about hiring across borders. In this context it is an outdated, negative term synonymous with cheap labour. The talent pool — whether you’re a contractor or full-time employee — is more global than before, and its prospects deserve a better term.
Interestingly, the internationalisation of the workforce comes as businesses grow more inward looking in other areas of their operations. Not long ago, BlackRock CEO and chair Larry Fink declared that the war in Ukraine has unravelled the last three decades of globalisation. On the one hand he was right: we have seen a wave of nationalism applied to energy, agriculture and manufacturing to offset growing global supply chain vulnerabilities. But while many of the biggest industries have become more insular, a new wave of talent globalisation is happening, accelerated by the internet after the pandemic.
One of the internet’s greatest yet often unspoken truths is the ability to reach labour markets anywhere in the world. It is still an unspoken truth because global hiring has been extremely complex for most businesses as it traditionally involved foreign workers uprooting their lives and families for job opportunities instead of opportunities coming to them. But that’s all changing.Acceptance of remote work and the widespread adoption of collaboration platforms such as Slack, Teams and Zoom have democratised access to amazing talent, no matter the location.
For HR practitioners, tools have finally caught up to the moment, and hiring an engineer in Ukraine or Mumbai is now almost as seamless as hiring one in Johannesburg or Cape Town. Companies are thus starting to realise that good talent is good talent, no matter where they find it. They are hiring, not outsourcing. This trend finally gives anyone, regardless of where they were born or live, a real shot at working for their dream company.
Grasp impact
In the last year, hiring abroad has continued to grow, despite termination driving headlines. Of all the more than 300,000 contracts on Deel, in 2022 89% of them were for remote workers from countries such as the Philippines, India and Brazil — all of which saw salaries rise. SA shows a similar trend. Our stats show that the average annual salaries in SA for workers on the Deel platform are $63,218 and have risen almost 2% since January.
This new world of work promises that you don’t have to, for instance, move to Silicon Valley to be an engineer. You can stay right where you are. Demand for your skills is increasing, with your wages. A few years ago in Argentina the median salary for an engineer working remotely was $33,000. Now it’s more than $40,000, according to Deel’s data. Multiply this phenomenon worldwide, and you start to grasp the impact. For local skilled tech employees the favourable exchange rate translates global salaries into significant earning potential.
The one thing holding all of this back? Companies’ mindsets — within leadership and on HR teams. If the future of work is more distributed, shouldn’t we decentralise our approach and destigmatise global hiring? Nonheadquarter teams shouldn’t feel like second-class citizens just because they work in another country. Instead of concentrating power in an HQ, with face time and all-hands meetings in one specific time zone, executives should shift their HR strategies to become more global, flexible, and inclusive. And all of this starts with word choice.
Here’s my plea: let’s stop calling it outsourcing and call it what it is: global hiring. While we’re at it, let’s lose “offshoring”. And maybe in the not-too-distant future, “remote work” will just be “work”. And hopefully we can go further in the future, offering contractors more benefits such as pensions and healthcare.We simply can’t cast aside a cross-border workforce in the race for great talent. Beyond the reality of changing work norms there are meaningful benefits to a global hiring strategy, such as more time zone coverage, more language capabilities, and more diversity of background and thought.
Whether you’re remote, hybrid or back in an office five days a week, no-one should feel less or have a different work experience because they are not within daily commuting distance from headquarters. New HR tools are levelling the playing field and making borderless work a reality.Talent is everywhere; opportunity is not. But it can be if we change our language and our mindset.
• Levitan is SA head at global hiring and payroll platform Deel.
