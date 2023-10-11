Opinion

CARTOON: Mogoeng’s divine comedy

11 October 2023 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wednesday, October 11 2023
Wednesday, October 11 2023

Mogoeng Mogoeng says he is going to be president

Mogoeng started speaking publicly about his aspirations of becoming president last year, saying he believed it was his calling.
National
1 day ago

TOM EATON: SA needs hard yards not a heavenly coup

Songezo Zibi offers refreshing earnestness but Mogoeng taps into a national addiction
Opinion
1 day ago

Opposition says 2024 election will be a defining moment for SA

Marking a pre-election first, SA’s opposition leaders rally at Kempton Park, setting sights on ending the ANC’s decades-long reign
National
1 month ago

IEC and social media giants to curb disinformation as 2024 elections approach

Partnership with Google, Meta, TikTok and Media Monitoring Africa aims to ensure fairness and credibility
National
3 months ago
Tuesday, October 10 2023
Tuesday, October 10 2023
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
EDITORIAL: Census figures need a health warning, ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: More creative thinking is needed to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: A mysterious decline from ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Do not just tick boxes when ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Bad could be getting worse
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.