Opinion

CARTOON: Gordhan flying solo

09 October 2023 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Monday, October 9 2023
Transnet leadership crisis deepens as cleanout continues

Siza Mzimela is to leave the disastrous freight rail division
National
3 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Transnet woes signal mining job losses

Wave of retrenchments is looming as sector scrambles to stay afloat in a sea of troubles
National
3 days ago

GHALEB CACHALIA: Getting to the bottom of the Transnet problem

Shareholder structure is wrong, political interference abounds and lines of control are unmanageable
Opinion
1 hour ago

SIYABONGA MTHEMBU and LANCE PETERSEN: Port and rail inefficiencies to cost SA R1bn a day

Action is urgently needed as the collective cost of port and rail failures in SA over the past 18 months is R150bn
Opinion
1 hour ago

Gordhan denies interfering in Eskom CEO selection‚ weighs in on Transnet

Transnet on Friday confirmed its group CEO Portia Derby and CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini would be leaving the parastatal
National
6 days ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.