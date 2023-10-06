LENIAS HWENDA: Pandemic has shown we aren’t in this together

In their recent open letter to leaders and decisionmakers on the need to transform the international system for pandemic preparedness and response, former Liberian Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Helen Clark the erstwhile prime minister of New Zealand expressed “grave concerns” that a good “opportunity is being wasted.”
The opportunity in question was to craft a pandemic treaty that will strengthen future pandemic prevention, preparedness and responses. Negotiators have struggled to infuse the treaty with substance because leaders cannot agree.
African nations want explicit commitment but Western nations prefer something vaguely worded that leaves room for “plausible deniability”. Meanwhile, governments have adopted a UN General Assembly political declaration recognising the need for nations to work together to prevent and respond to pandemics.
What is truly needed to stop outbreaks from escalating into pandemics is simply not happening. Instead, nations are “tinkering” and tiptoeing around what is necessary, avoiding any substantive commitments. The declaration asserts that “a strong pandemic response requires urgent and continued leadership and global solidarity”, which is obviously true.
However, with no real commitment and accountability, the declaration and the treaty ultimately will be of little consequence. It will neither catalyse a meaningful pandemic treaty nor guarantee a better response to the next pandemic. There is nothing historic about it. It tells us something Africans have known all along: when it comes to pandemics, we are not in this together.
Over the coming decades, climate-driven disease outbreaks are expected to increase in frequency and severity. Africans are right to wonder whether governments can achieve what is necessary to make sure we are all better prepared for pandemic X, and that they will not be left in the lurch.
The answer to that question isn’t encouraging, which prompted Johnson and Clark’s open letter. Their concern is that their recommendation for sustained political leadership on efforts to ensure pandemic preparedness and response between and during health crises was not being heeded.
Lasting and transformative change is achievable with investments to protect the environment, strengthen primary healthcare and reduce the concentration of global medicines manufacturing in a few regions.
Investment in pandemic preparedness in multiple sectors will help prevent even greater loss of human life and lasting social and economic consequences that will be felt across generations.
People in African nations want to believe that when it comes to pandemics change is possible. But they also understand the fundamental reality of geopolitics. All the global community can offer when it comes to the health and economic security of African nations is rhetoric that skates around the real issues. They understand that those in their communities who survived the Covid-19 pandemic may not be so lucky again.
For most African nations there is no escaping the wrath of the climate-driven crisis and the concurrent climate-driven health crises. These challenges exist alongside geopolitical challenges and a debt crisis that threatens to cause untold havoc with human development and African economies.
Harare and Johannesburg both experienced harsh winters this year, and the Western Cape was hit by a damaging storm, but as unpleasant as it all may have been many people fear that the worst is still to come, that the effects of the periodic warming of the Pacific waters,El Niño, will cause both severe droughts and more floods in the region, putting food and health security in peril.
Covid-19 showed us that pandemics merely amplify the flaws that already exist, such as inequality. If a pandemic was to break out tomorrow people in African nations can expect the age-old every-person-for-themself approach. Countries will close their borders and ban the export of medical products, opting for politically expedient quick fixes.
This fundamental reality of geopolitics is unlikely to change, reminding us we are not in this together. It is delusional to think that the pandemic treaty we will see in May 2024 will fix what did not work so many times before.
What African nations need are practical solutions that give people the tools they need to have a shot at surviving the next pandemic. The efficiency of any response to any disease depends on the availability of quality, safe medical products. That means debt restructuring to allow countries to invest in strengthening health systems before the next pandemic.
The source of medical products being so highly globalised, moving supply chains closer to underserved markets such as Africa will reduce supply chain vulnerability. Regionalising pharmaceutical and vaccine production is a practical way to minimise supply disruptions to African nations. It is the most practical way to provide some protection to people in African nations and the best way to show them that we are, in fact, in this together.
Dr Hwenda is founder and CEO of Medicines for Africa.
LENIAS HWENDA: Pandemic has shown we aren’t in this together
More needs to be done to ensure better protection of health, societies and economies from devastation of pandemics
