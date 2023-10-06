Spot gold rises 0.2%, but on track to extend losses to a second consecutive week
Business says the Unemployment Insurance Fund is systemically dysfunctional
Wave of retrenchments is looming as sector scrambles to stay afloat in a sea of troubles
Parliament’s ethics committee will recommend that he lose part of his salary
Momentum Metropolitan says SA is facing an acute shortage of skilled workers
Decline points to rise in country’s risk premium
Miners call for administrative and regulatory certainty and faster processing of applications
Infection is likely to ‘take off’ and become endemic in parts of the US, Europe and Africa
It still falls to people watching replays who are not infallible
Tragic tales and celebrations of the human spirit are among the five best of 16 movies
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Fuel price poison
Fill up today before hefty fuel increases at midnight
Producer price inflation pushed up by multiple factors
EDITORIAL: Government must stop delaying fuel price review
Fuel retailers eager for pricing review — but with some caveats
Bank-linked economists have a fix for fuel prices
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.