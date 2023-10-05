JSE pares losses as US jobs growth falls well short of earlier forecast and global markets remain mixed in their reaction.
The commission still needs to address some concerns that affect its credibility and transparency
Two decades after legislation was enacted, commission estimates black people own about 30% of economy
Parliament’s ethics committee will recommend that he lose part of his salary
COO will replace Alan Pullinger to become first black woman at helm
Decline points to rise in country’s risk premium
Miners call for administrative and regulatory certainty and faster processing of applications
Sub-Saharan Africa will record growth of just 2.5% in 2023, the World Bank says in its latest regional report, revising its forecast down from 3.1% in April.
The Proteas must avoid a sleepy start against Sri Lanka if they are to build confidence at the Cricket World Cup.
Plettenberg and its offerings open your eyes to our fragile links to nature
CARTOON: Fuel levy reform election
Fill up today before hefty fuel increases at midnight
EDITORIAL: Government must stop delaying fuel price review
Fuel retailers eager for pricing review — but with some caveats
Bank-linked economists have a fix for fuel prices
