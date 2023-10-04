Rethinking relationships for economic transformation

What if we were challenged to consider that a lack of structural transformation in SA’s economy has less to do with policies, plans or economic theory and more to do with relationships?
Would a theory about relationships of power hold any gravity for economists, the state, the buckling middle class, and the punished poor? Could we even register another angle to the economic transformation debate pressured by high levels of load-shedding, a cost-of living-crisis and tight monetary policy? At this stage many of us dare to think that if only we kept the lights on, everything else would follow — right?
Despite a generous body of scholarship on structural transformation, a raft of policies since 1994 and development plans with ambitious targets to 2030, we have been unable to address the legacies of the past and spur sustainable economic growth. One suggestion is that we take our focus to the more granular micro-dynamics of intrastate relations within the wider context of building a capable state for post-state capture and post-pandemic economic reconstruction.
Those relationships within the halls of power and with powerful social and business actors are explored in the chapter we contributed to the research-based volume The Evolving Structure of SA’s Economy: Faultlines and Futures, edited by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. The chapter suggests a more robust role for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and development finance institutions (DFIs). Rather than “fixing SOEs” and trying to yoke/bridle DFIs, the chapter suggests reframing their roles within a broader conception of developmental transformation where they are not simply instrumentally significant, but relatively autonomous organisations in their own right.
Protected spaces
The core argument is that to build capable and effective state institutions in general and SOEs in particular, it is necessary to create politically protected spaces for competent groups of people to initiate, lead and operationalise purposeful, impactful mandates in ways that simultaneously create agile, goal-driven and efficient institutional capabilities. Institutional capabilities are not first built, followed by the right actions. Instead, the chapter suggests these capabilities get built through mission-led actions that emerge from strategic relationships of power.
The argument does not ignore the complexities of unevenly distributed and organised institutions across the state system to imagine an idealised role of the state within the economy and national development strategy. It acknowledges the messiness of political life and sees the potential for political deals and agreements to drive outcomes for socio-economic change.
SOEs are important instruments for deploying capital to catalyse economic development and are designed for specific public purpose. These include those mandated to deliver a particular set of socio-technical infrastructures (energy via Eskom, for example, or transport via Transnet/Passenger Rail Agency of SA) or DFIs mandated to allocate capital to achieve particular policy goals and/or countercyclical investment priorities (Industrial Development Corporation, Development Bank of Southern Africa).
SOEs and DFIs could drive mission-driven mandates when political elites, state bureaucrats, business elites and civil society groupings (in particular, labour and environmental movements) settle on a power-sharing agreement, a political settlement that directs institutions and policies. That power-sharing agreement is a result of strategic relationships that consent to the distribution of power, risks, and benefits to realise that mandate. The allocation of rents and the protection of vested interests are built into a political settlement, influencing how capital is allocated and, therefore, which programmes and projects get to be implemented.
The chapter suggests three primary economic relationships for a political settlement to form:
“Mutuality of interests” between governing elites and business elites, which can result in agreements to sacrifice short-term rent extraction in return for longer-term gains;
“Pockets of efficiency” staffed by competent bureaucrats backed by governing elites who accept the need for competence to get things done in relatively autonomous ways, as opposed to political controls aimed at micromanaging the bureaucracy for the sake of servicing bespoke networks;
Sustained “learning processes” for continuous productivity improvements enabled by collaborations between state bureaucrats and businesses, in particular via support for innovation and experimentation.
When we add civil society to this relationship cluster far more generative partnerships are possible with business to have developmental impacts beyond pure profit extraction, especially in forums such as the National Economic Development & Labour Council or in corporate social investment programmes. Forums such as the Presidential Climate Commission provide a way for governing elites to be accountable to broader civil society constituencies via effective engagements. Development ideas, designs and implementation capabilities beyond the state are also strengthened when state bureaucrats are responsive to, rather than dismissive of, civil society.
This argument about generative, strategic relationships is not farfetched when we acknowledge that our current reality is reflective of a set of relationships, deals and agreements brokered by a narrow set of actors for narrow benefits and unequal risk sharing. State capture was an example where dominant governing elites and state bureaucrats extracted benefits in a predatory way, deterring future investing. When powerful business factions gain the upper hand (exporters or foreign capital-linked local businesses, for example) local value chains can suffer, undermining the real economic potential of the country.
But it is not all bad news, as the chapter illustrates, drawing on successes and lessons from public-private partnerships in the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme; at the Development Bank of Southern Africa; with the Infrastructure Fund and the host of projects under way in the energy transition. The digital transition, bulk freight and transport and sustainable water infrastructure are some of the other projects that require strategic and generative relationships to facilitate the deals, agreements and ultimately policy that reflects a new contract with society, as well as the creation of space for building capacities for learning, experimentation, and innovation.
Swilling is director, Callaghan deputy director and McCallum a researcher, at the Centre for Sustainability Transitions (Stellenbosch University).
