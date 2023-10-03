OCKERT BERRY: AI: An opportunity for humankind and machines to build better bakkies

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is entertaining enough and a staple of Hollywood blockbusters. The idea of implacable machines pursuing plucky bands of scruffy outlaws across blasted dystopian landscapes has thrilled and chilled generations of moviegoers.
But AI is of course as important a development for society in general, and business in particular, as any since the Industrial Revolution. And yes, here in SA — with an energy crisis and other challenges on multiple fronts — the notion of machines making life better might seem whimsical. But as we in business grasp AI’s massive opportunities — and potential risks — to our areas of expertise, so its potential begins to sharpen in our collective focus.
For Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa there’s an element of irony in this: the company celebrates a century of operations in this country in November. Watch the grainy, jumpy footage of the little Model Ts bumping out of a converted woolshed in what is now Gqeberha and it’s hard to imagine what the producers of those iconic vehicles would have thought of today’s assembly lines.
No doubt they would recognise the broad principles pioneered by Henry Ford, which cut assembly time from 12 hours to just over an hour and a half and changed manufacturing. A Ranger rolling off the line every two minutes would probably give them pause for thought.
So too would the Degould AI-powered automated vehicle inspection system, which uses high-resolution imaging to record vehicles’ condition and identify the smallest of defects. It can fully scan a vehicle every six seconds and uses cloud-based image storage with automatic vehicle identification to ensure accuracy. Complete environmental and lighting control enables consistency and quality.But the technology behind it, dazzling as it may be, is less crucial than the outcome: a product that’s more likely to delight than disappoint the customer.
So far, so futuristic. However, it seems the leaps forward have only just begun. Spain’s Zigurat Global Institute of Technology identifies seven critical components of what it terms “Industry 4.0”, each of which is relevant to automakers:
The Internet of Things (IoT). Every device or application in a manufacturing environment is connected in a network or cloud and is able to exchange data. This will enable an environment in which disparate and diverse “things” — sensors, tools and equipment — can operate individually or collaborate as a swarm.
Big Data. High volumes of information from a variety of sources at high speed, which enables better understanding of opportunities and obstacles. Harnessed properly, Big Data empowers businesses to leverage their data and use it to identify new opportunities. This in turn leads to smarter business decisions, more efficient operations, higher profits and happier customers. The processing power to manage all the data can be an enduring obstacle.
AI: Essentially making computers, software or robots think and decide like humans would. As a departure point we need to better understand how humans think and learn, using this understanding as the basis for software development and systems development. But those studying this field see that AI thinking is quite different to that of humans in terms of industrial production, cybersecurity and energy management. So research is ongoing.
Communication technologies: An interface connecting a variety of devices so that they can freely exchange data at a low cost, over extended distances and under a high external load — the so-called fieldbus.
Autonomous robots: Already integral to automotive manufacture, robotics’ range of services is expanding in autonomy and versatility, and increasingly able to co-operate with one another and with humans. The latter — “cobotics” — holds great promise as the economies of scale see increased affordability of cobots and greater feasibility for manufacturing applications in smaller facilities and warehouses.
Cybersecurity: As the era of closed, unconnected operational management systems gives way to connectivity and communication protocols, so protection of information and its virtual and physical manufacturing systems becomes imperative. It can spell the difference between a successful Industry 4.0 journey and calamity.
Additive manufacturing: Technologies such as on-site 3D printing and prototyping are set to cut downtime and waste, as well as the cost of transportation and inventory management. Changes to a one-off product can be implemented quickly and easily in a way few could have foreseen even a couple of decades ago.
So yes, the era of AI demands that we examine some ethical issues and some risks. Do those working in this brave new world need to be conscious of “The Singularity” — the point at which technology advances beyond human control? Of course. But we need to embrace the understanding that AI is a tool, not an objective. That it can change and benefit our operations is ultimately less important than a product that surpasses expectations.
Beyond the spectre of machines bent on exterminating humanity is the prospect of building better, cleaner, more affordable bakkies.
Berry is vice-president of operations for Ford Middle East & Africa.
OCKERT BERRY: AI: An opportunity for humankind and machines to build better bakkies
Onset of so-called Industry 4.0 presents a brave new world that vehicle makers must navigate and embrace
