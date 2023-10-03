The National Development Plan may be dead, but the failure to reach its goals is not a macroeconomic policy crisis, and nor is the country living in “permanent austerity”. Deficit spending of R650bn per year is not austerity, it is huge stimulus.
But even that is not helping. The source of the problem is state failure and attachment to state-led intervention. Structural reform is needed in microeconomic sectors too numerous to mention.
Douglas Mason Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Deficit spending anything but austerity
Duma Gqubule’s analysis is false in that the failure to reach NDP goals is not a macroeconomic policy crisis
Duma Gqubule’s most recent column contained false analysis (“So-called NDP simply does not exist”, October 3).
The National Development Plan may be dead, but the failure to reach its goals is not a macroeconomic policy crisis, and nor is the country living in “permanent austerity”. Deficit spending of R650bn per year is not austerity, it is huge stimulus.
But even that is not helping. The source of the problem is state failure and attachment to state-led intervention. Structural reform is needed in microeconomic sectors too numerous to mention.
Douglas Mason
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
LETTER: Bankruptcy now the punishment for equity failures
LETTER: Bheki Cele should be in court, not leading SAPS
LETTER: ANC has got SA in an unemployment mess
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.