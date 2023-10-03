Opinion

LETTER: Deficit spending anything but austerity

Duma Gqubule’s analysis is false in that the failure to reach NDP goals is not a macroeconomic policy crisis

03 October 2023 - 16:45
Picture: 123RF/INSTINIA
Duma Gqubule’s most recent column contained false analysis (“So-called NDP simply does not exist”, October 3).

The National Development Plan may be dead, but the failure to reach its goals is not a macroeconomic policy crisis, and nor is the country living in “permanent austerity”. Deficit spending of R650bn per year is not austerity, it is huge stimulus.

But even that is not helping. The source of the problem is state failure and attachment to state-led intervention. Structural reform is needed in microeconomic sectors too numerous to mention.

Douglas Mason
Via BusinessLIVE

