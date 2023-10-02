LENIAS HWENDA: Novo Nordisk’s deal with Aspen opens door to sustainable access to treatment

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's logo above the entrance to their offices in Copenhagen, Denmark. File photo: TOM LITTLE/REUTERS
The Covid-19 pandemic gave the world one big lesson: international solidarity is a fallacy.
The most practical way to improve equitable access to medical products during pandemics is to have globally distributed manufacturing that integrates all nations into the international pharmaceutical value chain. That did not exist before Covid-19, and Africa was thus forced to join the back of the queue when the pandemic was at its peak and vaccines were in great demand.
The kind of investment Denmark-based pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk announced on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York is the sort of thing that could change the status quo. Novo Nordisk has entered into a contractual manufacturing agreement with Aspen SA in terms of which Aspen’s Gqeberha sterile manufacturing facility will manufacture Novo’s human insulin at low cost to fill government tenders across Africa. The insulin manufactured in SA will be distributed at a guaranteed ceiling price of $3 per vial.
More than 25-million people are living with diabetes in Africa, with about 60% of that number not yet diagnosed. And in some countries such as Kenya as many as 60% of those who have been diagnosed are not receiving medication. If implemented in its true spirit the Novo-Aspen agreement could therefore be a lifeline to millions of Africans facing insulin access barriers.
The number of people living with diabetes globally is growing rapidly, especially in low and middle-income countries, and is expected to reach 700-million by 2045. There are already about 60-million people globally who need insulin but cannot access it. Expanding and globalising the manufacture of insulin is therefore imperative.
Insulin needs
Novo Nordisk now reaches 500,000 people in African nations who require insulin. The Aspen contract will produce 16-million vials of insulin next year, enough for 1-million patients. By 2026 production will have been scaled up to meet the annual needs of 4.1-million people across Africa.
With more than 25 million people living with diabetes in Africa, even if not everyone require insulin this still barely scratches the surface. Clearly not all of Africa’s insulin needs will be met by production from Gqeberha. Yet, it is progress.
Novo Nordisk is one of three big pharmaceutical companies that dominate the global market for human insulin. It recently became Europe’s most valuable company, worth $420bn, due to booming sales of its obesity and type 2 diabetes medications.
Its partnership with Africa’s biggest medicines manufacturer is the sort of thing that can allow Africans to dare to hope. Not only does the initiative show us what sustainable access to treatment for Africans could look like, it brings to Africa manufacturing capabilities for complex biologics.
This could in future pandemics help overcome the kind of obstacles seen during Covid-19 due to the limited production of vaccines on the African continent. Imagine what the world could look like if more pharma corporate boardrooms were willing to be as bold as Novo Nordisk and include more African countries in their supply chains. Only then could we truly have a solid foundation for equitable, sustainable access to treatment.
As long as global manufacturing capacity remains limited and concentrated in some parts of the world, to the exclusion of others, production capacity will remain limited and some will be forced to go without. Experience has taught us that this tends to be African people. The Aspen-Novo Nordisk deal is therefore a big win for the people of Africa, but also for the world. Quality, affordable critical medicines produced in Africa could one day support global markets in times of need.
Underutilised capacity
Aspen invested about $540m to expand its manufacturing facilities in SA during the Covid-19 pandemic and then struggled to get the magnitude of orders for Covid-19 shots needed to get a return on its investment. At one point it even contemplated closing its plant. The deal with Novo will no doubt enable Aspen to make use of the underutilised manufacturing capacity from the Covid-19 pandemic investment.
By bringing part of its value chain to the African continent, thereby shortening its supply chain to African nations, Novo Nordisk has created opportunities to partner further on expanding access. It is an investment in the retention of critical skills, the development of new talent and a diversification of global supply chains to ensure security of supply and improved patient access.
The initiative will also create jobs, employing about 250 people from next year and more in subsequent expansions. The local economy will thus benefit, and so will the rest of the continent. Sustainable development looks a lot like this.
• Hwenda is founder and CEO of Medicines for Africa.
LENIAS HWENDA: Novo Nordisk’s deal with Aspen opens door to sustainable access to treatment
