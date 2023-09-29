Opinion

CARTOON: Deadly defence budget cuts

29 September 2023 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Friday, September 29 2023

Soldiers and sailors are paying the ultimate price for budget cuts

Defence department told to cut an additional R1.9bn, leaving less money for training and maintenance
National
2 days ago

Two naval mariners drown, more saved in rescue operation off Kommetjie

Unconfirmed reports say the mariners were washed overboard
National
1 week ago

Thandi Modise laments dire state of SANDF

Defence minister despairs as the military suffers from shortage of cash and morale
News & Fox
2 months ago

Ageing SANDF asked to do more with less, time and time again

Steady erosion of the defence budget threatens the one professional arm of state that is called upon time and again to hold it all together where all ...
National
7 months ago
