Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s bloated cabinet

20 September 2023 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wednesday, September 20 2023
Wednesday, September 20 2023

EDITORIAL: A slimmed down state is firmly on the table

The Treasury’s long list showing the extent of duplication and wastage is a rebuke to Ramaphosa
Opinion
1 day ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: Who dares walk the Treasury’s rocky path to a sustainable state?

The solution to our fiscal problems is not to worry so much about the balance sheet but to fix the state so that the balance sheet fixes itself
Opinion
2 days ago

Treasury warns cost of grant could rise to R130bn by 2030

Estimate contained in a presentation by the Treasury to the presidency ahead of medium-term budget policy statement
Economy
2 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Deficit spiral could seriously dampen growth

Government debt is poised to become a major headache for SA
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Government needs to make tough decisions

Medium-term budget expected to show public finances are in a worse state than previously projected
Opinion
1 week ago
Tuesday, September 19 2023
Tuesday, September 19 2023
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
PHUMZILE CHIFUNYISE: The voice behind kasi’s ...
Opinion
2.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: The economic outlook for our ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Spur well set to gobble up 2024
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Chronicle of a fiscal crisis ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Tough choices face the nation, ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.