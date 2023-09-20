HSBC forecasts a retreat to R19.50/$ by year end
The informal market is still struggling to make it beyond the survivalist stage 30 years after democracy
The two groups differ on the implementation date and the one-off withdrawal amount
The finance minister remained resolute in implementing the wide-ranging proposals despite pushback, sources say
Shareholders have a tough time as at least R2.2bn is erased from its market value
Economists take a look at the options available to government if it is to ensure fiscal sustainability.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew Bourne, Zoho’s regional head for Africa
President says in UN address that SA has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy to end war in Ukraine
Despite all his achievements at flyhalf, he is yet to get Ireland beyond the quarterfinals of the World Cup
The Namaqua National Park can be a forbidding place but offers an alluring and raw beauty
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s bloated cabinet
EDITORIAL: A slimmed down state is firmly on the table
ALEXANDER PARKER: Who dares walk the Treasury’s rocky path to a sustainable state?
Treasury warns cost of grant could rise to R130bn by 2030
HILARY JOFFE: Deficit spiral could seriously dampen growth
EDITORIAL: Government needs to make tough decisions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.