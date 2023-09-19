RICHARD J GRANT: History is full of tragic attempts by leaders to lift micromanagement to societal level

Some years ago I had the good fortune to meet and hear some of the experiences of a man who remains near the top of the “world’s richest” lists and runs one of the largest, privately held companies in the world. He had a long-standing policy that employees who were closest to a particular operation and had the best knowledge of how it worked and what was happening, would have the power to take decisions and actions within that operation without needing to get higher approval. He well understood that in any large organisation important knowledge was dispersed throughout and that no single person — not even the boss — could know what was happening or what needed to be done in every part of the operations.
We should recognise, as he well knew, that the larger the organisation, the more dispersed is the knowledge on which that organisation depends for its prosperity and survival. For any given corporate mission there may be an optimal size and structure of the organisation in pursuit of that mission. But we never know whether we have found that optimal size and structure: all we know is that the organisation is surviving or that the company is sufficiently profitable to continue. As the conditions and competition in the surrounding environment change, new information that did not exist before might induce the organisation to change how it does business and perhaps to change its mission.
Organisations that grow beyond their optimal range of function are at increasing risk of failure. In a world of economic freedom, failure is a common experience, especially for those who conceive new missions or try new ways of serving their customers. Corporate loss and failure are commonly characterised as wealth destruction, but while that is true there is also social benefit in the knowledge gained through the loss. We know something that did not work. We know that something needed to be different, at least in that moment. But each of us has different types and amounts of knowledge about what is happening in the world around us, and each of us has different ideas about what should be done that emerge as we confront that world.
The key point here is that through their individual thoughts and actions, people continuously generate and reveal new information that did not exist before. Corporate leaders who attempt to micromanage the activities of their employees will find themselves at a competitive disadvantage to those leaders who know how to benefit from the knowledge and decision-making powers of their employees and contractors. The larger the organisation the more glaring that disadvantage will be.
History is full of painful and often tragic attempts by leaders to scale such micromanagement up to the societal level. The serial failures of socialistic and other big-government regimes are invariably information failures rooted in a deeper failure to respect the higher functions of human nature. No centrally planned regime can ever capture all the decentralised knowledge and complexity of information generated by thousands, let alone millions, of people freely interacting in their commercial and social relationships. No amount of data collection or computing power — or pretensions of artificial intelligence — has ever come close to matching the creativity and computing power of real people serving one another in the free marketplace.
The failure to understand this fact places us on the path towards a failed state. Measures of economic freedom can act as guideposts to tell us how far along the path we are and in which direction we are headed. This is the value we find in the Economic Freedom of the World (EFW) 2023 annual report, which draws on consistent data from over 165 countries to produce objective and comparable measures of economic freedom. Each country is given a score and a ranking in five broad categories as well as an overall score. This year’s EFW compiles the latest data up to 2021 and gives us insight into how our freedoms were affected by the events of 2020 and other traumatic periods in our history.
The 2023 report shows that SA’s latest EFW ranking of 94th is the lowest, and its score of 6.53 (out of 10) the second lowest, since the 1994 transition to democracy. This means South Africans have once again lost economic freedom not only in absolute terms but relative to most other countries. The year 2020 will be remembered as a year of crisis made worse by governmental reactions that trampled variously on our freedoms to work, to travel and to make personal health decisions. Throughout history, during crises such as war and natural disasters governmental powers have expanded while economic freedoms have been curtailed. They never quite return to their pre-crisis levels. In 2020, SA’s EFW score fell to 6.5, its lowest since the transition, but has not yet returned to its already low level of 6.69 in 2019.
With the rank of 94th, SA remains in the bottom half of all countries, but in the third quartile. Among continental African countries that is a ranking of seventh, while most of the other African countries are clustered in the fourth quartile. Perhaps lessons could be learnt from Gambia, Botswana and Kenya, the top three continental African countries. Mauritius, Cabo Verde and Seychelles are outliers — both geographically and statistically — and would easily take the top three places if included.
Among the original Brics countries SA has the median EFW score, and its Bric friends are clustered nearby in the third quartile. Given that some of SA's weakest EFW component scores are found in the category of freedom to trade internationally, the expansion of the Brics+ group could lead to greater openness in trade. Although the other Brics have not served as good exemplars on capital controls, SA is long overdue in completing its removal of exchange controls and other unhelpful impediments to trade.
The EFW also spotlights serious regulatory burdens on business, especially in the labour market. With almost a third of the labour force officially unemployed, and the inclusion of discouraged workers raising the unemployment rate to 42%, there must surely be some political incentive to loosen the regulations that favour some well-connected labour groups at the expense of the majority of the population. High levels of persistent unemployment, especially afflicting the young, hinder the development and maintenance of employable skills, thereby condemning the currently unemployed to worsening prospects in the future.
Such over-regulation leads to a demoralisation of the labour force that spills over into a general demoralisation of the population. This is the fruit of misdirected governance and, at a time when increasing burdens are placed on police resources, the productive potential of the country is being dissipated while the politicians fail to provide the core functions of government. The only solution has always been through greater economic freedom and to treat all citizens equally before the law. The details of the 2023 Economic Freedom of the World annual report show us where to start.
• Grant, a professor of finance and economics at Cumberland University in Tennessee, US, is a senior consultant to the Free Market Foundation.
RICHARD J GRANT: History is full of tragic attempts by leaders to lift micromanagement to societal level
South Africans have once again lost economic freedom not only in absolute terms but relative to most other countries
Some years ago I had the good fortune to meet and hear some of the experiences of a man who remains near the top of the “world’s richest” lists and runs one of the largest, privately held companies in the world. He had a long-standing policy that employees who were closest to a particular operation and had the best knowledge of how it worked and what was happening, would have the power to take decisions and actions within that operation without needing to get higher approval. He well understood that in any large organisation important knowledge was dispersed throughout and that no single person — not even the boss — could know what was happening or what needed to be done in every part of the operations.
We should recognise, as he well knew, that the larger the organisation, the more dispersed is the knowledge on which that organisation depends for its prosperity and survival. For any given corporate mission there may be an optimal size and structure of the organisation in pursuit of that mission. But we never know whether we have found that optimal size and structure: all we know is that the organisation is surviving or that the company is sufficiently profitable to continue. As the conditions and competition in the surrounding environment change, new information that did not exist before might induce the organisation to change how it does business and perhaps to change its mission.
Organisations that grow beyond their optimal range of function are at increasing risk of failure. In a world of economic freedom, failure is a common experience, especially for those who conceive new missions or try new ways of serving their customers. Corporate loss and failure are commonly characterised as wealth destruction, but while that is true there is also social benefit in the knowledge gained through the loss. We know something that did not work. We know that something needed to be different, at least in that moment. But each of us has different types and amounts of knowledge about what is happening in the world around us, and each of us has different ideas about what should be done that emerge as we confront that world.
The key point here is that through their individual thoughts and actions, people continuously generate and reveal new information that did not exist before. Corporate leaders who attempt to micromanage the activities of their employees will find themselves at a competitive disadvantage to those leaders who know how to benefit from the knowledge and decision-making powers of their employees and contractors. The larger the organisation the more glaring that disadvantage will be.
History is full of painful and often tragic attempts by leaders to scale such micromanagement up to the societal level. The serial failures of socialistic and other big-government regimes are invariably information failures rooted in a deeper failure to respect the higher functions of human nature. No centrally planned regime can ever capture all the decentralised knowledge and complexity of information generated by thousands, let alone millions, of people freely interacting in their commercial and social relationships. No amount of data collection or computing power — or pretensions of artificial intelligence — has ever come close to matching the creativity and computing power of real people serving one another in the free marketplace.
The failure to understand this fact places us on the path towards a failed state. Measures of economic freedom can act as guideposts to tell us how far along the path we are and in which direction we are headed. This is the value we find in the Economic Freedom of the World (EFW) 2023 annual report, which draws on consistent data from over 165 countries to produce objective and comparable measures of economic freedom. Each country is given a score and a ranking in five broad categories as well as an overall score. This year’s EFW compiles the latest data up to 2021 and gives us insight into how our freedoms were affected by the events of 2020 and other traumatic periods in our history.
The 2023 report shows that SA’s latest EFW ranking of 94th is the lowest, and its score of 6.53 (out of 10) the second lowest, since the 1994 transition to democracy. This means South Africans have once again lost economic freedom not only in absolute terms but relative to most other countries. The year 2020 will be remembered as a year of crisis made worse by governmental reactions that trampled variously on our freedoms to work, to travel and to make personal health decisions. Throughout history, during crises such as war and natural disasters governmental powers have expanded while economic freedoms have been curtailed. They never quite return to their pre-crisis levels. In 2020, SA’s EFW score fell to 6.5, its lowest since the transition, but has not yet returned to its already low level of 6.69 in 2019.
With the rank of 94th, SA remains in the bottom half of all countries, but in the third quartile. Among continental African countries that is a ranking of seventh, while most of the other African countries are clustered in the fourth quartile. Perhaps lessons could be learnt from Gambia, Botswana and Kenya, the top three continental African countries. Mauritius, Cabo Verde and Seychelles are outliers — both geographically and statistically — and would easily take the top three places if included.
Among the original Brics countries SA has the median EFW score, and its Bric friends are clustered nearby in the third quartile. Given that some of SA's weakest EFW component scores are found in the category of freedom to trade internationally, the expansion of the Brics+ group could lead to greater openness in trade. Although the other Brics have not served as good exemplars on capital controls, SA is long overdue in completing its removal of exchange controls and other unhelpful impediments to trade.
The EFW also spotlights serious regulatory burdens on business, especially in the labour market. With almost a third of the labour force officially unemployed, and the inclusion of discouraged workers raising the unemployment rate to 42%, there must surely be some political incentive to loosen the regulations that favour some well-connected labour groups at the expense of the majority of the population. High levels of persistent unemployment, especially afflicting the young, hinder the development and maintenance of employable skills, thereby condemning the currently unemployed to worsening prospects in the future.
Such over-regulation leads to a demoralisation of the labour force that spills over into a general demoralisation of the population. This is the fruit of misdirected governance and, at a time when increasing burdens are placed on police resources, the productive potential of the country is being dissipated while the politicians fail to provide the core functions of government. The only solution has always been through greater economic freedom and to treat all citizens equally before the law. The details of the 2023 Economic Freedom of the World annual report show us where to start.
• Grant, a professor of finance and economics at Cumberland University in Tennessee, US, is a senior consultant to the Free Market Foundation.
RICHARD J GRANT: The real costs and regulation dangers of bank deposit insurance
RICHARD J GRANT: Expanding the mandate to a fool’s errand
RICHARD J GRANT: Centralisation and the dumbing down of power
RICHARD J GRANT: The benefit of economic freedom transcends cultures
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Still searching for signs of long-term gain at Eskom
STUART THEOBALD: SA is doing the bare minimum to get itself off greylist
MICHAEL AVERY: Glimpsing SA’s future in a visit to Kenya
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.