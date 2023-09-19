PHATHUTSHEDZO MABOGO: Paving the path to prosperity: pension funds and infrastructure investment

In recent years the role of pension funds as key players in shaping sustainable development and economic growth has come into sharp focus.
In SA, pension funds have been exploring avenues beyond traditional investments to drive impact and secure returns for their members. One area that has shown immense promise is infrastructure investment. By allocating funds to infrastructure projects pension funds are not only safeguarding their members' futures but playing a pivotal role in fostering socioeconomic development in the country.
Pension funds are entrusted with the responsibility of securing the financial wellbeing of their members during retirement. The need for stable returns that can match future pension obligations is what makes infrastructure investment an appealing prospect. Over the past decade pension funds in SA have witnessed notable success in investments in the toll road, renewable energy and rural economy sectors.
In addition to predictable cash flows that are often indexed to inflation, infrastructure investments generate competitive risk-adjusted returns that often compare favourably to traditional asset classes like bonds and equities. These financial characteristics align well with pension funds' primary objective of paying pensions to members regularly. The steady and reliable cash flows infrastructure projects generate facilitate proper financial planning and mitigate risks associated with market volatility.
Infrastructure investment in SA extends beyond its financial appeal; it also holds the potential for social and economic impact. One of the core challenges faced by the average South African is the financial burden of expenses such as private healthcare and schooling. By investing in social infrastructure projects pension funds can help alleviate these burdens, leading to a positive impact on their members' lives and communities.
Social infrastructure such as improved schools and healthcare facilities paves the way for a brighter future for the next generation. When children have access to quality education and healthcare it empowers them to reach their full potential and break free from the cycle of poverty. Pension funds' investments in social infrastructure can create opportunities and unlock the potential of countless South Africans.
While pension funds have the financial clout to invest in infrastructure, they face challenges in finding suitable opportunities and navigating the long lead times associated with such projects. Here, collaboration becomes the key to unlocking the full potential of infrastructure investment.
By working together pension funds can pool resources, expertise and knowledge to identify viable infrastructure projects. The development of collaborative platforms and initiatives can streamline the investment process and increase the flow of funds into transformative projects. Moreover, collaboration allows pension funds to collectively share in the risks and successes, limiting overexposure of any one investor to potentially suboptimal outcomes. We believe this makes the asset class more accessible and attractive to a broader range of investors.
As the world grapples with climate change, sustainable infrastructure investment is gaining prominence. Pension funds in SA have a unique opportunity to participate in the just energy transition, which entails a shift from fossil fuels to green energy sources.
This is why as a UN net-zero asset owner the Eskom Pension & Provident Fund (EPPF) is proud to be part of a growing movement towards more efficient, more cost-effective and more reliable energy. EPPF’s investment decisions are anchored on our sustainability framework, which highlights three main principles: economic parity, environment and social justice.
Beyond financial returns, pension funds are recognising their role in fostering social transformation and inclusivity. Transformational investments aim to uplift marginalised communities and contribute to SA’s broader social objectives.
Take for example the EPPF’s manager development strategy, which is aimed at encouraging black people and women to participate in the mainstream asset management economy through allocation criteria that seek to identify talented professionals from previously marginalised groups and offer them support in the form of capital allocation as well administration and governance expertise.
The fund’s initiatives have seeded at least 16 asset managers across listed and unlisted asset classes, allocating billions in mandates to get them up and running. Many of these asset managers have become fully-fledged investment houses managing multiples more and generating consistent returns. By investing in projects that address social inequalities, pension funds demonstrate their commitment to social justice and sustainable development.
As pension funds continue to explore the potential of infrastructure investment, understanding the asset class and its nuances becomes paramount. By analysing risk-return profiles, investment horizons and project viability, pension funds can make informed decisions that strike the right balance between impact and returns.
It is essential for pension funds to engage in open dialogue and knowledge-sharing events to expand their understanding of infrastructure investment. Events like the EPPF’s Beyond Tomorrow business breakfast provide a platform for exchanging ideas, best practices, and experiences. They facilitate collaborative efforts to drive sustainable infrastructure investment, which will undoubtedly shape the future prosperity of SA.
Infrastructure investment has emerged as a powerful means for pension funds to secure returns while contributing to social development in SA. By aligning financial goals with social impact, pension funds can make a tangible difference in the lives of their members and the communities they serve.
Collaboration and innovation will be key in navigating challenges and unlocking the full potential of infrastructure investment. As pension funds venture into this transformative path, they have the opportunity to lead by example and inspire positive change, fostering a prosperous and sustainable future for all South Africans.
Mabogo is co-deputy chief investment officer at the Eskom Pension & Provident Fund .
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.