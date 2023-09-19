MANDY DIX-PEEK: Nowhere to hide as taxman raises stakes for trustees, administrators and owners
To avoid severe penalties for noncompliance, new legislative requirements must be adhered to
19 September 2023 - 05:00
Trustees, trust administrators and trust owners are facing new challenges in navigating SA’s ever-evolving tax legislative landscape with the recent amendments to the Trust Property Control Act, which came into effect on April 1.
The amendments introduce the requirement to record and report information on the beneficial owners of trusts, a legislative mandate that did not exist before...
