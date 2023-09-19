US Federal Reserve policy meeting grabs attention
The British government has formally banned the Wagner Group and its activities across the UK
Busa and B4SA call for changes to NHI Bill to allow for medical schemes to work with government
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's deputy editor, Natasha Marrian
The resignation of CEO Bob van Dijk is ‘a mutual and amicable decision’, says chair
Outlook for the rest of 2023 expected to remain challenging as economic conditions weigh on confidence
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew Bourne, Zoho’s regional head for Africa
Japanese firms hold 10% stake in Arctic gas project run by Russia’s Novatek
Forget the scoreline, the manner of those three Proteas victories over Australia was even more memorable.
In this extract from ‘Breaking the Bombers’, Mark Shaw explains why he wrote the book
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Coal fleet twister
Eskom coal fleet now ‘more variable’ than renewables
EDITORIAL: Still searching for signs of long-term gain at Eskom
Poor environment stopping investments in energy generation, says Oppenheimer
Eskom does not deserve R24bn revenue clawback, says business
