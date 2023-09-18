Property sector woes drag Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1% lower while technology shares in the region retreat
The IFP leader acted in the interest of his cultural community to negotiate for a better dispensation and was committed to real rapprochement
Jonathan Oppenheimer says investment in SA’s energy generation is not happening because investors find the environment unattractive.
The Postbank, which aims to become a state bank, is without a board, while President Cyril Ramaphosa heads to the UN
Mark Huxtable is said to be leaving for personal reasons and will make his exit from the Durban-based company at the end of the month
Wide-ranging effects could follow a potential mass substitution of locally produced materials for cheaper products
Decarbonisation is no longer an option but an urgent business imperative necessitating a transformative shift within the industry
The country is among the most important candidates for the carmaker’s next plant, the CEO is quoted as saying
No-one will be fooled into thinking that Sunday’s rampage against Romania will have much relevance to this weekend’s huge showdown
There are many references to studies that link exercise with mental wellness
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Poaching the IFP
EDITORIAL: Buthelezi’s mixed legacy
Buthelezi’s death puts new focus on the land debate in SA
PETER BRUCE: Moonshot pact needs an election face and right now
JASON SWARTZ: How to prepare for the uncertainty of political coalitions in SA
OBITUARY: The complicated legacy of Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi
Multiparty power-sharing pact for 2024 elections ‘a big achievement’
