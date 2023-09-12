The rand firmed the most in almost three weeks
To stave off looming tax revolts municipalities should start responding to appeals of citizens who are weary of exploitation
Analysts say his legacy will be shaped by the continued survival of Zulu nationalism
Demand for knowledge, experience and an in-depth understanding of the payments industry is outweighing the supply
Tax collections are R22bn short in the first five months and data suggests a full-year shortfall of about R50bn
The timing of the government’s move to create a digital platform for delivering services could not be better
Death toll varies from 2,000 people killed and thousands missing to 250 by the Red Crescent
Scotland coach says flyhalf is a great addition to the talented SA backline
The world is awash with laudable dreams but realising them requires a sober assessment of global realities
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s budget preview
Sars sounds alarm on tax take as corporate collections plummet
EDITORIAL: Government needs to make tough decisions
Budget will not be good news for spenders, says Treasury
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Credible Treasury likely to deliver sober medium-term budget
Minister fights to protect social grants against austerity cuts
