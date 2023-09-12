Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s budget preview

12 September 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, September 12 2023
Sars sounds alarm on tax take as corporate collections plummet

Tax collections are R22bn short in the first five months and data suggests a full-year shortfall of about R50bn
Economy
57 minutes ago

EDITORIAL: Government needs to make tough decisions

Medium-term budget expected to show public finances are in a worse state than previously projected
Opinion
1 day ago

Budget will not be good news for spenders, says Treasury

Edgar Sishi says huge revenue overruns of the past two years will not be repeated
Economy
1 week ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Credible Treasury likely to deliver sober medium-term budget

The fiscus is expected to say on November 1 that there is marginal room to issue more debt, and expenditure has to be cut
Opinion
1 day ago

Minister fights to protect social grants against austerity cuts

Lindiwe Zulu wants social relief of distress grant extended again despite pressure on the fiscus
National
5 days ago
Monday, September 11 2023
Monday, September 11 2023
