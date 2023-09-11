ZEN DLAMINI: How Gulf Co-operation Council PPPs can boost Africa’s development

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud. Picture: GCIS
Africa stands at a critical juncture, poised for unprecedented growth and progress. Yet to turn this vision into reality we must address the pressing need for robust infrastructure investments — an essential catalyst for any developing economy.
The infrastructure investment gap in Africa exceeds $100bn annually, far beyond the capacity of the public sector alone.
In this pursuit the power of collaboration and partnership cannot be underestimated. Enter the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), a regional, intergovernmental, political and economic union comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Over the past decade the GCC has emerged as a major investor across Africa, with foreign direct investments in the continent from 2012-22 totalling $101.9bn, invested in 628 projects.
The council is equipped with the technical expertise and financial resources necessary to bridge this investment gap through public-private partnerships (PPPs). The GCC’s strategic policy priorities and economic diversification interests align with the opportunity to support Africa’s development agenda.
In recent years we have witnessed the power of PPP models to attract much-needed capital, enabling the government to focus on crucial areas of nation-building and governance. These models enhance technical skills and project efficiency, streamlining service delivery while nurturing the growth of potential national champions through knowledge sharing between foreign and local teams.
SA stands as an early mover, recognising the imperative of attracting private and foreign actors to spearhead infrastructure construction, management, and operations. This foresight has paved the way for transformative projects such as the Gautrain Rapid Rail Link, the King Shaka International Airport, and the Eastern Cape Schools Project, showcasing the immense possibilities that lie within PPPs.
Diversification priorities
Similarly, Kenya has embraced PPPs as a catalyst for economic development, effectively mitigating risks typically encountered in nation-building endeavours. Kenya stands as one of Africa’s established PPP markets, boasting a comprehensive legislative framework and a robust pipeline of projects, including the 27.1km Nairobi Expressway, the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport Corridor, and the Pangani Housing Project.
Spurred by economic diversification priorities, GCC countries are investing in high-growth sectors such as clean energy, manufacturing and logistics, while also committing to sustainable development projects such as food and water security. Against this backdrop, the opportunities in African infrastructure align with the GCC states’ multisectoral investment appetite.
Collaborating with Africa opens doors for GCC nations to tap into new markets, expand business operations and secure access to abundant natural resources. Moreover, such collaboration strengthens diplomatic ties, fostering alliances in trade, security, and governance.
GCC entities have already tapped into the vast opportunities Africa offers, particularly in logistics and trade. For instance, the UAE’s DP World has invested in expanding and managing Kenya’s Port of Mombasa, which serves as a trade shipping gateway for East Africa. DP World operates seaports across Africa, and has announced its intent to invest up to $1.72bn in logistics infrastructure in Africa, including further port modernisation.
Discussions are under way between the UAE and Kenya to set up a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, the first of its kind between the UAE and an African nation. Meanwhile, in October 2022 Saudi Arabia signed a $15bn memorandum of understanding with SA to explore opportunities in areas of common interest, including renewables, mining, tourism and agriculture.
Sustainable development
We have seen first-hand the difference these partnerships make to the market, beyond mere capital backing. Through our support of DP World’s financing projects we have witnessed the expansion of port facilities, creating job opportunities and improving the livelihoods of countless families.
In areas of sustainable development, such as clean energy and food security, GCC nations such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are well placed to support the African development agenda. These countries have experience — and financial resources — required to develop and deploy clean energy technologies. The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have previously channelled investments into countries with strong agricultural and livestock potential, such as India, Australia and Brazil, to secure long-term food supplies.
The success stories emerging from Africa are evidence of the sizeable opportunities investors can tap into. By leveraging their resources, expertise and networks, GCC nations can play a role in supporting Africa’s infrastructure ambitions and promoting sustainable development through PPP models. After all, partnerships between public and private sector stakeholders are key to achieving sustainable and inclusive growth together.
Let us seize this opportunity and collaborate to unleash Africa’s potential, fostering transformative change for generations to come.
• Dlamini is executive head: sovereign & public sector at Standard Bank Corporate & Investment Banking.
