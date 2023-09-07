BRETT MOSHAL: Japan — a value investor’s paradise

Japan is the world’s second-largest developed stock market and home to more than 600 companies with market values above $1bn. That is as many sizeable stocks as there are in every country in Europe combined. But despite its size, Japan is often left hanging on the periphery of investor attention.
We can see why. If investors know a single thing about Japan’s market, it’s that it has been a singularly bad market for investors. Since its epic bubble burst in 1990, the Japanese benchmark has returned less than 1% per year in US dollars, compared to 9% per year for other developed markets.
But dismissing Japan after a glance at its passive returns would be a mistake. While Japan has been a depressing market for passive investors, it has been a tremendous hunting ground for active stockpickers. For a start, a textbook “value” style has worked far better in Japan than it has elsewhere.
In Japan, stocks classified as “value” have beaten “growth” stocks by 4% per year since 1975, far beyond the 1% per year value stocks have delivered in other global stock markets.
The market’s cyclicality feeds big swings in greed and fear, providing a great set-up for contrarians to exploit. Indeed, contrarian stock-picking has worked far better than a simple “value” approach.
Despite the poor returns of Japan’s market, Japan holdings in the Orbis Global Equity Fund have been competitive with world stock markets since we bought our first Japanese stock in 1992, and our Japan holdings have beaten world stock markets over the past 25 years.
Bottom-up stock-picking has worked better than a simple value approach in part because doing our homework helps us avoid stocks that can look undervalued but remain cheap forever. There are plenty of such value traps in Japan. Unlike the rest of the world, the proportion of companies that trade below their book value is enormous, and many of them have traded at those low valuations persistently.
In recent years the Japanese government has made efforts to unlock some of that value. These began in earnest after the election of the late Shinzo Abe, who in 2013 laid out the “structural reform” arrow of his namesake economic strategy, Abenomics. In 2014, the government published the Ito Review, which took a frank look at the low capital efficiency of Japanese corporates.
Japan’s Stewardship Code, which encourages engagement from investors, was also adopted in 2014, and we signed it the following year. In 2015, Japan introduced its Corporate Governance Code, which aims to encourage better behaviour from companies. These policies have greatly improved the quality of Japan Inc’s investor engagement — though from a low base, and at a glacial pace.
That pace changed in 2023, when the Tokyo Stock Exchange singled out companies whose shares trade at a price-to-book ratio (PBR) of less than 1, obliging them to tell investors their plans to achieve a higher valuation. This has lit a fire under management teams and opened the door to greater shareholder activism.
In short, Japan is changing, and in a good way. Helped by Warren Buffett’s public enthusiasm for Japan’s trading companies, investors and the press are beginning to take notice. Companies are demonstrating an increased commitment to dividend growth, minimum payouts and share buybacks. Dividend yields in Japan now rival those of major Western markets.
We share the enthusiasm, but believe it pays to be selective — passive investors are likely getting exposure to more expensive stocks that have less opportunity to improve. Some of our holdings have already started to improve. Megabanks such as Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group continue to reduce inefficient cross-holdings of other companies’ shares, have adopted progressive dividend policies and increased share buybacks.
In this, they are following the model of the trading companies Mitsubishi and Sumitomo, which have improved their capital allocation and been rewarded with far higher valuations. We know those businesses well, having owned them well before Berkshire Hathaway, and we have sold down those positions into the Buffett-induced euphoria.
Yet other companies could benefit greatly from self-help measures within their control. Inpex, for example, is a highly cash-generative oil and gas producer whose valuation has languished at 0.5 times book value. Though the company has bought back more than 10% of its shares over the past two years and pays out 40% of its earnings to shareholders, it can afford to do far more. Its ability to generate cash is prolific, but payouts are lower than those of international peers. Were Inpex to increase payouts in line with peers, it could be rewarded with a far higher valuation.
But the biggest reason we find Japanese shares attractive is the simplest one — their valuations. Despite its improving fundamentals, the Japanese market remains inexpensive versus other world stock markets, particularly the US. As is the case elsewhere, the gap in valuations between the cheapest and the most expensive stocks in Japan remains wide. When we look from the bottom up, we can find shares that are far cheaper than the Japanese market while still picking up a higher dividend yield.
With improving fundamentals and attractive valuations, the environment in Japan looks particularly compelling to us and, accordingly, Japan now represents 13% of the Orbis Global Equity Fund.
• Moshal is colead of the Japan team at Orbis Investments.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.