MIREILLE WENGER: Western Cape’s ‘breakout’ growth plan takes root

With the arrival of spring we are starting to see some buds of growth and hope for a safer, better tomorrow for all our people. The Western Cape now has the lowest expanded unemployment rate by far — nearly half the national expanded rate.
Between April and June this year another 54,000 jobs were created in the province, and at the same time the murder rate dropped by 5.5%. We saw an even bigger drop in murders in the areas where our additional 1,200 Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officers are deployed.
Our plans and strategies are starting to take root. We are making progress, but we still have a long way to go. There is no denying that, like the rest of SA, the Western Cape confronts a range of deep, interconnected, mutually reinforcing socio-economic challenges that tragically spiral from the plagues of unemployment, poverty, and crime.
While there is no panacea for these challenges, which have deep roots in the country’s history and social structure, we do know that expansive economic growth is a requirement to effectively address these challenges and the need to create jobs.
This is why the Western Cape government has developed a clear and comprehensive strategy called Growth for Jobs (G4J) to lift the provincial economic growth rate. And, to the extent that economic growth continues to falter in SA at large, this strategy also aims to decouple the province’s growth trajectory from that of the rest of the country to create “breakout” economic growth.
G4J is based on the best available data, countless hours of research, collaborations, calculations, discussions and immense depth of experience. We have worked with the private sector on this plan. It is our foundation for building a trillion-rand, jobs-rich, inclusive, sustainable, diverse and resilient provincial economy, growing at 4%-6% in real terms by 2035.
By focusing on horizontal enablement and on the systemic solutions that address key binding constraints to economic growth, we can create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive and succeed. Put simply, it is the private sector that creates jobs, and it is our job to make that as easy as possible.
The entire G4J strategy is underpinned by the principles of an open-market economy, equality of opportunity, data-led decision-making and partnership, combining our efforts to achieve the best results, innovation to ensure we are constantly learning, and employing the best methods to achieve our collective aims, and redress. We understand that the best way to address historic injustices is by lifting more people into the economy, stimulating competition, improving skills and productivity, raising investment, reducing poverty, increasing employment and broadening the tax base.
G4J rests on seven pillars, set to targets:
Driving investment ;
Stimulating domestic markets and exports;
Energy resilience and transition to net;zero carbon;
Water security and resilience;
Technology and innovation;
Infrastructure and connected economy; and
Improved access to jobs and economic opportunities
Our objective over the next 12 years is making the Western Cape the investment destination of choice for local and international investors. Our goal is to increase private sector investment in the province from 13%, as measured in 2019, to 20% of regional GDP, translating to R200bn, by 2035.
Work is already under way. Together with our official trade, investment and tourism promotion agency, Wesgro, as well as our InvestSA one-stop shop — run in collaboration with national, provincial and local government to fast-track services to investors — we are doing all we can to attract even more domestic and international investment in the Western Cape.
And we will continue to promote our destination through improved and innovative ways. We aim to further bolster our investment facilitation and support services, build on our strong, supportive ecosystems of collaboration, which includes sharing intelligence. The final piece of the investment promotion puzzle is working harder and smarter to foster an enabling and competitive investment environment.
It means ensuring we invest enough in infrastructure, on which we will be spending R30bn over the next three years. It means continuing our work to increase policy and regulatory certainty by constantly working with all levels of government to deliver the best economic growth outcomes.
My engagements with business and international investors have already shown me that we will only be able to improve the lives of the people in our province if we work together towards the same goal of breakout economic growth. Change requires a clear vision, a compelling strategy, and — fundamentally — action towards that change.
We are creating fertile ground now so that hope, prosperity and economic growth will follow this difficult winter.
• Wenger is Western Cape MEC for finance & economic opportunities & tourism. This article is based on her recent address to the SA consular corps.
