ERIN-DIANNE RICHARDS: Succumbing to the cancel culture

In the space between Sekunjalo Investment Holdings’ offices and the premises of the country’s leading banks a significant controversy brews.
The nation’s appetite for discourse should pique as the banks endeavour to solidify their authority to terminate customer relationships based on broadly defined “reputational risk” stemming from often unverified and inaccurate negative media allegations.
Regrettably, the debate remains conspicuously muted due to insufficient coverage by much of the mainstream media, which seems more engrossed by the sensationalism surrounding Sekunjalo chair Iqbal Survé than by the imperative of informing the public about the contents of the arguments being advanced.
The thrust of the current case is this: since mid-2020 every major bank in the country has chosen to close accounts associated with Sekunjalo-linked entities and cease accepting them as new clients, in effect rendering them ineligible for banking services. Remarkably, the banks affirm under oath that their decisions hinge solely on what they term “reputational risk” arising from negative media coverage after the Mpati commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corp. (PIC).
Notably, they make this determination without any direct reliance on wrongdoing, and in circumstances where they admit to being entirely unconcerned with the veracity of the allegations in the negative media coverage. On their version, the mere existence of negative media reports justifies the termination of these banking relationships.
As matters presently stand banks are commercial entities, entitled to choose their customers and manage those customer relationships as they see fit, including terminating those relationships on reasonable notice. From a public policy perspective this hasn’t been a major source of concern to date given that termination has historically been infrequently invoked, reserved for extreme cases, and exercised by individual banks.
However, there appears to exist a strong probability that change may be afoot. Banks are now insisting they are justified in terminating accounts in circumstances where they pose significant levels of “reputational risk”. That “reputational risk” carries an alarmingly broad definition, paving the way for more frequent “unbanking”.
Reputation or bottom line?
Perhaps even more worrying is that these termination decisions can be taken based on negative media coverage that needn’t be either correct or related to the banks’ international and domestic obligations to arrest money laundering and terrorist financing.
One of Absa’s affidavits in court proceedings serves as a good example of the extent of the potential problems. The rationale of Absa’s “reputational risk policy” is recorded in its affidavit in the following terms, demonstrating that it argued for a right to terminate accounts that extends far beyond attempting to arrest terrorist financing, money laundering or illicit activity:
“Damage to our brand and consequent erosion of our reputation reduces the attractiveness to stakeholders and may lead to negative publicity, loss of revenue, regulatory or legislative action, loss of existing and potential client business, reduced workforce morale and difficulties in recruiting talent. Ultimately it may destroy shareholder value.”
Essentially, as I read it, what this means is when the bank concerns itself with “reputational risk” it is concerned primarily about its bottom line — not about money laundering or terrorism financing. It appears that the banks are trying to justify an entitlement to refuse banking services that extends well beyond their obligations to take steps to arrest money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
Understandably, they probably want to be able to protect their bottom lines in an age where media hysteria on any given topic can cause destabilising reputational headaches for any institution. But has the pendulum swung too far?
The policy defines “reputational risk” as “the risk of damage to the Absa Group brand arising from any association, action, transaction, investment or event which is, or is perceived by stakeholders (for example, customers, clients colleagues, shareholders, regulations, opinion formers) to be inappropriate or unethical”.
Absa’s association with customers that are “controversial” based on “prevailing social norms and stakeholder expectations” could, according to the policy, also qualify for unbanking or offboarding. Absa further explains that “negative publicity in the national media” poses a high degree of reputational risk, and the guiding principles followed by the bank include the following rather obscure insert:
“Absa ... does not seek to impose value judgments on customers that are involved in a legal business venture. Nor does Absa seek to limit the freedom of individuals wishing to access banking products and services. However, Absa ... reserves its contractual and common law rights to unilaterally terminate any relationship for any reason, including but not limited to: the right to turn away a customer, sponsorship, third party or supplier transaction if, in its judgments, the party operates outside the margins of legality or in another inappropriate fashion, and could cause offence to Absa employees, customers, regulators, shareholders and other stakeholders.”
Contradiction in terms
The problem here is two-fold and obvious. First, the policy and the guiding principles contradict one another. The policy states that “reputational risk” may arise when a controversial client conducts themselves in a way that flies in the face of prevailing social norms — whatever that is supposed to mean in an era of constantly expanding woke hysteria — but the guiding principles state that Absa doesn’t seek to impose value judgments on its clients.
The policy, as a binding instrument, most likely over-rides the guiding principles and it appears to me that the bank is justifying the invocation of value judgments in the interests of protecting its bottom line — a particularly frightening concept in an age where free thought and expression are increasingly policed and socially sanctioned via negative media exposure.
The second problem is that the laundry list of reasons justifying “unbanking” are so broad as to include almost every offence — giving the banks carte blanche refuse access to banking services for even the most minor infringements including offence to employees.
Once could perhaps derive some solace if there was assurance that the banks acted truly independently of one another in taking termination decisions, and if the banks at least purported to act on information that was verified to be true, accurate, and linked to substantiating source material. But this does not appear to be so.
I find the allegations of most of the banks that they act independently unconvincing in light of testimony at the Zondo state capture commission, where some of the banking executives expressly acknowledged a “follow-the-leader” approach to account termination. For example, Standard Bank’s Ian Sinton stated under oath, referring to the closure of Gupta accounts, that:
“It really started with Absa Bank ... it was reported that Absa Bank had elected to terminate all banking relations with these entities in the Gupta group. Now, we would obviously accept that Absa Bank is bound by the same laws as we are, so if they saw good reason to terminate, it put us on notice that we should look carefully ourselves as to what relationship we had and whether we were at risk.”
Second, the banks do not purport to act on accurate and verified information when they terminate accounts; they rely on media reports and profiling services. Access Bank’s affidavit in the competition litigation gives an insight into the sorts of profiling services the banks use to profile their clients and assess their risk.
The bank refers to a report compiled by LexisNexis (according to its website LexisNexis is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics) and authoritatively titled “The World Compliance Report”. LexisNexis markets the compliance report as a “robust database of high-risk individuals”, which employs a “rigorous investigative process to create and maintain robust databases of high-risk individuals and entities”.
Egregious errors
That would be wonderful if it was true. But a closer analysis of the compliance report of Survé attached to Access Bank’s papers reveals that these reports are more a compilation of ill-informed, unbalanced journalistic blather than they are of verified facts ascertained through “rigorous investigative processes”. There are at least three egregious errors on the compliance report.
The report lists Survé under “adverse media” and accuses him of financial crimes, but there are issues with this classification. “Adverse media” typically involves profiles linked to illicit activities, yet Survé hasn’t faced any criminal charges. The closest connection was the Mpati commission’s statement that he manipulated Ayo Technology Solutions share prices, but this wasn’t a final finding; it recommended further review.
The use of “accused” is problematic because (as per multiple legal dictionaries) the word implies the existence of legal charges, which don’t apply to Survé. The report also inaccurately summarises adverse media reports without verifying their accuracy. For instance, it suggests intentional action in creating top-down pressure at the PIC, which isn’t what the commission's report found.
Furthermore, it cites Survé as colluding with members of Ayo’s board, which is incorrect. The relevant piece was actually a response to allegations, not an admission. The report fails to reference or interrogate the Mpati commission report, the source of these allegations. Relying solely on media publications without cross-checking against source documents is unacceptable, especially when the report may result in unbanking.
This situation could affect anyone with adverse media allegations against them. The wrong association, the wrong political viewpoint, a stance considered unethical or controversial by the bank, could find oneself unbanked. From my perspective at least, banks’ broad discretion to “unbank” customers — relying on potentially flawed information and arguably acting in concert — should give us all pause, especially when one recalls that these institutions are neither elected nor accountable for their decisions.
• Richards is an advocate specialising in constitutional and administrative law.
Banks’ decision to close accounts linked to Sekunjalo smacks of woke hysteria given the absence of proven wrongdoing
