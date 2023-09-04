The rand touched its weakest level in two weeks in thin liquidity, with US market closed for the Labor Day holiday
Smart home technology could help to end load-shedding
Premier says the province is under siege from illegal miners and criminals
‘The SA we live in today is very different from the SA we all lived in 1994, everybody agrees. Those who don’t see this are blind’
Cardarelli replaces Roland van Wijnen, who will stay until the end of 2023 to facilitate a smooth handover
‘Peak pessimism’ spurred Eskom and the government to bigger mitigation efforts, says economist
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Vodacom SA CEO Sitho Mdlalose
State TV showed images of a cheering crowd and armoured personnel carriers firing into the sea to mark the moment
Up to 7,000 guards are to be deployed to help avoid a repeat of the 2022 Champions League final chaos
The CEO of Isuzu Motors SA takes over from Ford SA MD Neale Hill
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: The Ace and Berning show
Magashule gets in on the ACT
JONNY STEINBERG: EFF support is not coming from the poor
ANC gives itself nine months to clean up its act
Mbeki tells young voters to demand answers from ruling party
WATCH: Multiparty power-sharing pact for 2024 elections
Latest
