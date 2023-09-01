Opinion

CARTOON: Joburg inferno — RIP Marshalltown

01 September 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Friday, September 1 2023
Friday, September 1 2023

Joburg inferno raises questions over city’s service delivery failures

Focus shifts to the city's failure to act after Joburg CBD blaze in a dilapidated building kills scores of people
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: A tragedy of indifference and dysfunction

Responses to fire that killed more than 70 people in Johannesburg betray a callousness on the part of government
Opinion
12 hours ago

Shelter to be provided for families affected by Joburg CBD fire

‘We are not going to deal with people on the basis of nationality. At this point, everyone who is affected will be given humanitarian assistance’
National
17 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa cancels state address to visit site of Joburg fire

At least 74 people died after the building they lived in was ravaged by fire
National
15 hours ago

Poor local governance an indictment of ANC, says Fikile Mbalula

Secretary-general admits governing party is partly to blame for the rot in local government
Politics
1 month ago
Thursday, August 31 2023
Thursday, August 31 2023
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
EDITORIAL: A tragedy of indifference and ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EMILE MYBURGH: The world has gone full circle, ...
Opinion
3.
JONNY STEINBERG: EFF support is not coming from ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ANDREW BAHLMANN: Mergers and acquisitions help ...
Opinion
5.
CLYDE RUSSELL: Robust commodity imports belie the ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.