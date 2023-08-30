Opinion

CARTOON: Mnangagwa captures Zimbabwe

30 August 2023 - 05:00
Wednesday, August 30 2023
Zimbabwe opposition calls for African mediation and election rerun

Zimbabwe needs a proper election to end the current crisis, says Citizens Coalition for Change
World
12 hours ago

UN secretary-general raises concern about situation in Zimbabwe

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has raised concern about the situation in Zimbabwe, where election tensions are rising after a disputed ...
World
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Zimbabwe’s flawed elections: why the world should intervene

Foreign observer missions agree the presidential and parliamentary elections were neither free nor fair
Opinion
1 day ago

Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa declared winner as opposition rejects election result

Both the EU and SADC observer missions strongly criticised the environment in which the election took place
World
3 days ago

Zim election not entirely free and fair, observers declare

Sadc observers said aspects of the election failed to meet the requirements of the constitution of Zimbabwe and the electoral act
World
3 days ago
Tuesday, August 29 2023
