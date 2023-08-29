KULANI SIWEYA: Transport collapse threatens viability of agriculture

A pothole on the Curry's Post road in the Midlands. Picture: Supplied
Earlier in August many people across the Western Cape went food shopping at their local supermarkets and were greeted by severely understocked or even empty shelves. Many products simply weren’t available.
This was due to the taxi strike that brought Cape Town to a halt. The upheaval underscores a fact South Africans have largely taken for granted: if our road transport doesn’t function, supermarket shelves will be empty.
With the freight rail system largely dysfunctional, roads are what keeps this country going. But our road network is becoming more dysfunctional by the day. There are a number of problems that contribute to this: protesters blocking roads; truck arson attacks; freight looting; criminally unsafe driving practices; decaying road infrastructure. These problems are reaching such an intensity that they are now beginning to threaten the viability of the agriculture sector.
A survey conducted by Agri SA in 2022 found that the estimated average cost of repairs and related expenses due to poor road conditions was R200,000 a farmer. This excludes logistical problems some farmers experience such as the regular delays in deliveries as a result of decaying rural roads. On average, farmers are estimated to have lost 16% of their turnover as a result of transporting agricultural commodities on badly maintained roads during the last financial year.
Dangerous roads are adding to the already substantial financial burdens carried by our farmers as the cost of road freight transport increases. As Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly has pointed out, the long-term effect of truck attacks and looting “will be felt in terms of increased security costs into the cost of logistics, higher insurance premiums, higher Sasria cover premiums, higher toll fees”.
Agri SA’s figures show that 94% of all agricultural commodities are transported by road. In the past the rail network presented a secondary option, but because of the destruction and decay of our rail infrastructure this isn’t the case any more.
Between 2011 and 2019, rail’s share of the agricultural extraction market decreased from 18% to 3%, and after 2019 this percentage declined even more dramatically. The complete dominance of road freight has removed an element of competition from the market, which has resulted in further price pressures on farmers.
The deterioration of rural roads also has a wider societal consequence: it contributes to rapid urbanisation. Many of the enterprises and families leaving their small towns expressly cite the effect bad roads have on property prices and the availability of municipal services as reasons for moving. They flock to cities for services and a better future. If SA is going to address rural depopulation we must improve the roads in our farming areas.
The situation is not sustainable. Transport issues need to be addressed with targeted solutions, and there are a number of priority areas that need to be addressed urgently.
First, funding for road maintenance must be increased. This must not be seen as an expense but as an investment. Without good rural roads agriculture won’t grow.
Farmers should also be included in administrative processes relating to road infrastructure and repairs. Agri SA has found that producers have knowledge and expertise that can be used on a decision-making level by authorities. Moreover, the department of transport and municipalities must assist the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) in addressing the poor rural road network. Better co-operation and communication between these role players is essential.
Law and order on our roads should be a priority of the police service. Where the police cannot address the problem alone, other plans must be made. Agri SA recently called on the government to deploy the SA National Defence Force in support of the police to protect major transport routes.
Crime
Rail safety and security must also be addressed. A report by the SA Institution of Civil Engineering underscores that the increased vulnerability to theft, sabotage and vandalism has paralysed our rail network. “The rising trend of sabotage, theft and vandalism has resulted in high costs of corrective maintenance as opposed to preventive or asset life cycle maintenance regimes and have impacted safety performance,” the report explains.
Furthermore, the entry of private investment in rail must be fast-tracked. In July the tender to upgrade Durban harbour was awarded to International Container Terminal Services, but public-private partnerships of this size need to take place on the rail corridors leading to harbours as well. The essential container corridor between Durban and Johannesburg has been opened up to private sector participation, but we need urgency on that front, and we need more partnership projects like it. Improving rail will relieve pressure on our roads.
The disintegration of our road and rail networks is nearing an inflection point beyond which the country’s food security will be severely affected. Even if the government addresses all other agricultural issues threatening production — such as load-shedding, water infrastructure, expropriation and labour issues — the connection between producer and consumer needs to be safe, strong and functional. That connection is formed by our roads and railways. It is, literally, a lifeline.
Urgent action is needed on the transport collapse in SA, and the government, agricultural associations and farmers must work together to enact the necessary solutions. The empty shelves consumers saw during the recent taxi strike, as well as during the Covid-19 logistics crisis and the July 2021 riots, should be seen as warnings. These crises demonstrate how fragile the transport chain in SA is.
Urgent action must be taken to secure this essential link between consumers and the farms that produce the food we all need.
KULANI SIWEYA: Transport collapse threatens viability of agriculture
Include farmers in finding solutions to the deteriorating rural road network — and do it quickly
Earlier in August many people across the Western Cape went food shopping at their local supermarkets and were greeted by severely understocked or even empty shelves. Many products simply weren’t available.
This was due to the taxi strike that brought Cape Town to a halt. The upheaval underscores a fact South Africans have largely taken for granted: if our road transport doesn’t function, supermarket shelves will be empty.
With the freight rail system largely dysfunctional, roads are what keeps this country going. But our road network is becoming more dysfunctional by the day. There are a number of problems that contribute to this: protesters blocking roads; truck arson attacks; freight looting; criminally unsafe driving practices; decaying road infrastructure. These problems are reaching such an intensity that they are now beginning to threaten the viability of the agriculture sector.
A survey conducted by Agri SA in 2022 found that the estimated average cost of repairs and related expenses due to poor road conditions was R200,000 a farmer. This excludes logistical problems some farmers experience such as the regular delays in deliveries as a result of decaying rural roads. On average, farmers are estimated to have lost 16% of their turnover as a result of transporting agricultural commodities on badly maintained roads during the last financial year.
Dangerous roads are adding to the already substantial financial burdens carried by our farmers as the cost of road freight transport increases. As Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly has pointed out, the long-term effect of truck attacks and looting “will be felt in terms of increased security costs into the cost of logistics, higher insurance premiums, higher Sasria cover premiums, higher toll fees”.
Agri SA’s figures show that 94% of all agricultural commodities are transported by road. In the past the rail network presented a secondary option, but because of the destruction and decay of our rail infrastructure this isn’t the case any more.
Between 2011 and 2019, rail’s share of the agricultural extraction market decreased from 18% to 3%, and after 2019 this percentage declined even more dramatically. The complete dominance of road freight has removed an element of competition from the market, which has resulted in further price pressures on farmers.
The deterioration of rural roads also has a wider societal consequence: it contributes to rapid urbanisation. Many of the enterprises and families leaving their small towns expressly cite the effect bad roads have on property prices and the availability of municipal services as reasons for moving. They flock to cities for services and a better future. If SA is going to address rural depopulation we must improve the roads in our farming areas.
The situation is not sustainable. Transport issues need to be addressed with targeted solutions, and there are a number of priority areas that need to be addressed urgently.
First, funding for road maintenance must be increased. This must not be seen as an expense but as an investment. Without good rural roads agriculture won’t grow.
Farmers should also be included in administrative processes relating to road infrastructure and repairs. Agri SA has found that producers have knowledge and expertise that can be used on a decision-making level by authorities. Moreover, the department of transport and municipalities must assist the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) in addressing the poor rural road network. Better co-operation and communication between these role players is essential.
Law and order on our roads should be a priority of the police service. Where the police cannot address the problem alone, other plans must be made. Agri SA recently called on the government to deploy the SA National Defence Force in support of the police to protect major transport routes.
Crime
Rail safety and security must also be addressed. A report by the SA Institution of Civil Engineering underscores that the increased vulnerability to theft, sabotage and vandalism has paralysed our rail network. “The rising trend of sabotage, theft and vandalism has resulted in high costs of corrective maintenance as opposed to preventive or asset life cycle maintenance regimes and have impacted safety performance,” the report explains.
Furthermore, the entry of private investment in rail must be fast-tracked. In July the tender to upgrade Durban harbour was awarded to International Container Terminal Services, but public-private partnerships of this size need to take place on the rail corridors leading to harbours as well. The essential container corridor between Durban and Johannesburg has been opened up to private sector participation, but we need urgency on that front, and we need more partnership projects like it. Improving rail will relieve pressure on our roads.
The disintegration of our road and rail networks is nearing an inflection point beyond which the country’s food security will be severely affected. Even if the government addresses all other agricultural issues threatening production — such as load-shedding, water infrastructure, expropriation and labour issues — the connection between producer and consumer needs to be safe, strong and functional. That connection is formed by our roads and railways. It is, literally, a lifeline.
Urgent action is needed on the transport collapse in SA, and the government, agricultural associations and farmers must work together to enact the necessary solutions. The empty shelves consumers saw during the recent taxi strike, as well as during the Covid-19 logistics crisis and the July 2021 riots, should be seen as warnings. These crises demonstrate how fragile the transport chain in SA is.
Urgent action must be taken to secure this essential link between consumers and the farms that produce the food we all need.
• Siweya is chief economist at Agri SA.
EDITORIAL: What the rest of SA can learn from the soya bean industry’s success
NEVA MAKGETLA: Inequality still at the heart of SA agriculture
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Beefing up access to Chinese and Saudi markets
GRAY MAGUIRE: Rain-fed farmers get a raw deal from agri-investments
WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA agricultural export earnings likely to be below 2022’s ...
NOKO MASIPA: Water quotas a slap to hardworking farmers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.