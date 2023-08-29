KAAMILAH PAULSE AND LORAINE STRYDOM: Essential advice for divorced or divorcing couples

For the past 28 years newly divorced people have been protected by a 1992 amendment to the Wills Act that says if someone dies within three months of divorce the former spouse inherits nothing. The only way around it is if a deceased former spouse’s will makes it clear that the bequest stands despite the divorce.
This change in the law was introduced to protect newly divorced people. The legislature added this protection by giving a grace period of three months during which the divorcing couple must decide if they want to leave bequests to their former spouse or not, and then act by changing their wills accordingly.
After three months that grace period expires, and your will leaving everything to your former husband or wife is assumed to be a valid expression of your wishes after divorce.
The SA public were reminded of this provision in the recent case of JMW v Williams-Ashman. In June 2011, shortly before the marriage of JMW and NW, the latter made a will, leaving her whole estate to JMW. Five years down the line, they agreed that their marriage had irretrievably broken down and a final decree of divorce was granted by the regional court in Cape Town in 2016.
Less than two months later NW committed suicide, and that’s where section 2B of the Wills Act became relevant: she had died within three months of divorce, leaving a will drawn up before their marriage in which JMW was the sole heir. In terms of section 2B, he would thus be disinherited, unless NW’s will made clear that he was to inherit despite the divorce.
But NW’s will, leaving everything to JMW, said nothing about its terms and bequests applying after divorce. Since JMW had been the sole heir of NW’s estate, that meant NW was regarded as having died intestate. And that meant NW’s parents, in the absence of any surviving children, inherited her estate.
When these implications became clear to him JMW challenged the constitutional validity of section 2B in the high court. He said the law as it stood amounted to depriving his former wife of her freedom to choose him as her sole heir. This in turn meant her right to dispose of her property as she wished was infringed.
Next, he said since section 2B deprived him of his inheritance, his own rights under the constitution had been infringed. And finally, he argued that the law was “too narrow” in demanding that his former wife update her will to show that she intended to benefit him.
According to him, in a conversation between himself and NW after their divorce she confirmed that she wanted her will, naming him as her sole heir, to stand despite the divorce. Yet under section 2B this was not accepted as evidence that she intended him to inherit after the divorce because she had not changed her will to make this stipulation.
According to JMW, this showed the law was unconstitutional: it was “too narrow” by not permitting him to present this evidence to show her intention. However, the high court was unpersuaded and found that section 2B served a “legitimate and compelling social purpose”.
JMW then challenged the outcome at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), and five appeal judges found, unanimously, that section 2B was not unconstitutional. They said the central question was whether section 2B amounted to “an arbitrary deprivation of property that the constitution does not permit”. They pointed out that previous judgments found that a law will be “arbitrary” under the constitution if it doesn’t provide good enough reasons for the deprivation in question or if it is procedurally unfair.
According to the SCA, the explanation of section 2B’s purpose was to be found in the report of the SA Law Commission that led to the amendment. The report said that a person who divorces may not realise that a previous will, benefiting their former spouse and signed “in happier times”, will continue to benefit the former spouse unless the will is revoked. Without some legislative intervention, “a divorced person may continue to benefit their former spouse under their will when nothing of the kind was intended”.
In deciding to amend the law the legislature wanted to give a divorced former spouse an opportunity to amend or revoke the original will. Section 2B therefore disinherits a previous spouse should a testatrix die within three months without updating her will.
“In other words,” said the judges, “if the testatrix does not change her will in the three-month period and it reflects the appointment of her previous spouse as her heir,” it will be taken to mean that she intended her former spouse to benefit.
As far as the SCA was concerned, however, the present system limits disputes about what the testatrix intended. Executing another will or a codicil is the only means through which the testatrix may clarify her intention in the first three months after divorce, which “fosters certainty and curtails fraud when the testatrix can no longer speak for herself”.
The SCA judges thus found that section 2B was constitutional, dismissed JMW’s appeal, and ordered him to pay the appeal costs of NW’s parents.
• The authors are lawyers with Herold Gie Attorneys.
KAAMILAH PAULSE AND LORAINE STRYDOM: Essential advice for divorced or divorcing couples
If a person dies within three months of divorce, the former spouse inherits nothing unless the will states otherwise
For the past 28 years newly divorced people have been protected by a 1992 amendment to the Wills Act that says if someone dies within three months of divorce the former spouse inherits nothing. The only way around it is if a deceased former spouse’s will makes it clear that the bequest stands despite the divorce.
This change in the law was introduced to protect newly divorced people. The legislature added this protection by giving a grace period of three months during which the divorcing couple must decide if they want to leave bequests to their former spouse or not, and then act by changing their wills accordingly.
After three months that grace period expires, and your will leaving everything to your former husband or wife is assumed to be a valid expression of your wishes after divorce.
The SA public were reminded of this provision in the recent case of JMW v Williams-Ashman. In June 2011, shortly before the marriage of JMW and NW, the latter made a will, leaving her whole estate to JMW. Five years down the line, they agreed that their marriage had irretrievably broken down and a final decree of divorce was granted by the regional court in Cape Town in 2016.
Less than two months later NW committed suicide, and that’s where section 2B of the Wills Act became relevant: she had died within three months of divorce, leaving a will drawn up before their marriage in which JMW was the sole heir. In terms of section 2B, he would thus be disinherited, unless NW’s will made clear that he was to inherit despite the divorce.
But NW’s will, leaving everything to JMW, said nothing about its terms and bequests applying after divorce. Since JMW had been the sole heir of NW’s estate, that meant NW was regarded as having died intestate. And that meant NW’s parents, in the absence of any surviving children, inherited her estate.
When these implications became clear to him JMW challenged the constitutional validity of section 2B in the high court. He said the law as it stood amounted to depriving his former wife of her freedom to choose him as her sole heir. This in turn meant her right to dispose of her property as she wished was infringed.
Next, he said since section 2B deprived him of his inheritance, his own rights under the constitution had been infringed. And finally, he argued that the law was “too narrow” in demanding that his former wife update her will to show that she intended to benefit him.
According to him, in a conversation between himself and NW after their divorce she confirmed that she wanted her will, naming him as her sole heir, to stand despite the divorce. Yet under section 2B this was not accepted as evidence that she intended him to inherit after the divorce because she had not changed her will to make this stipulation.
According to JMW, this showed the law was unconstitutional: it was “too narrow” by not permitting him to present this evidence to show her intention. However, the high court was unpersuaded and found that section 2B served a “legitimate and compelling social purpose”.
JMW then challenged the outcome at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), and five appeal judges found, unanimously, that section 2B was not unconstitutional. They said the central question was whether section 2B amounted to “an arbitrary deprivation of property that the constitution does not permit”. They pointed out that previous judgments found that a law will be “arbitrary” under the constitution if it doesn’t provide good enough reasons for the deprivation in question or if it is procedurally unfair.
According to the SCA, the explanation of section 2B’s purpose was to be found in the report of the SA Law Commission that led to the amendment. The report said that a person who divorces may not realise that a previous will, benefiting their former spouse and signed “in happier times”, will continue to benefit the former spouse unless the will is revoked. Without some legislative intervention, “a divorced person may continue to benefit their former spouse under their will when nothing of the kind was intended”.
In deciding to amend the law the legislature wanted to give a divorced former spouse an opportunity to amend or revoke the original will. Section 2B therefore disinherits a previous spouse should a testatrix die within three months without updating her will.
“In other words,” said the judges, “if the testatrix does not change her will in the three-month period and it reflects the appointment of her previous spouse as her heir,” it will be taken to mean that she intended her former spouse to benefit.
As far as the SCA was concerned, however, the present system limits disputes about what the testatrix intended. Executing another will or a codicil is the only means through which the testatrix may clarify her intention in the first three months after divorce, which “fosters certainty and curtails fraud when the testatrix can no longer speak for herself”.
The SCA judges thus found that section 2B was constitutional, dismissed JMW’s appeal, and ordered him to pay the appeal costs of NW’s parents.
• The authors are lawyers with Herold Gie Attorneys.
Goldman Sachs weighs sale of part of its wealth business
IVAN ISRAELSTAM: Firms need to update rules and policies as employment laws change
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
EMILE MYBURGH: Courts fail women when it comes to husbands’ trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.