CARTOON: Brics’ blood oath

29 August 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, August 29 2023
ALEXANDER PARKER: Xi needs Brics more than SA, and that’s a risk and an opportunity

While a Chinese slowdown will have huge implications for a commodities exporter such as SA, we should hunt for investment
Opinion
1 day ago

Brics ready to challenge West’s control of global trade, say analysts

Commentators describe Brics expansion as anti-American and aims to create a multipolar world
National
1 day ago

Investors sceptical larger Brics will lead to investment boom

The new additions - Saudi Arabia, the UAE,  Argentina, Iran, Ethiopia and Egypt - are a mixed bunch
National
2 days ago

MIA SWART: The Brics summit’s Orwellian moments

The day after Vladimir Putin spoke of ‘improving citizens’ wellbeing’, another one of his opponents was dead
Opinion
1 day ago

Brics summit ushers in new era for Global South

Six new countries were admitted to the bloc, boosting its diversity and influence in global affairs
National
4 days ago
Monday, August 28 2023
