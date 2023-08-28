Opinion

CARTOON: Zim election far from fair

28 August 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, August 28 2023
Monday, August 28 2023

Mnangagwa fends off election fraud accusation

Nelson Chamisa, who was runner-up, calls election outcome a 'blatant and gigantic fraud'
World
1 day ago

Zim election not entirely free and fair, observers declare

Sadc observers said aspects of the election failed to meet the requirements of the constitution of Zimbabwe and the electoral act
World
2 days ago

Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa declared winner as opposition rejects election result

Both the EU and SADC observer missions strongly criticised the environment in which the election took place
World
1 day ago

Zimbabwe voting extended as police crack down on activists

Police confiscate cellphones, laptops and electronic equipment in the opposition stronghold of Harare
World
4 days ago

Polling stations open late, frustrating Zimbabweans who want to vote

The ZEC says holdups have largely been caused by delays in the printing of ballot papers, arising from court challenges
World
5 days ago
Friday, August 25 2023
Friday, August 25 2023
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
MARK HUNTER: Where are the government rehabs?
Opinion
2.
GARY FELDMAN: Limiting medical aid increases ...
Opinion
3.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Giants of Global Africa give lie ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MICHAEL MORRIS: The right economic choice will be ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Zim election far from fair
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.