ZINHLE TYIKWE: Consumer goods sector needs a government that at least listens

US founding father Benjamin Franklin is quoted as saying: “By failing to plan, you are preparing to fail”, which is often restated these days as: “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.”
Either way, the sentiment is as true in SA today as it was in the US more than 300 years ago, particularly when we consider the economic challenges we currently face as a country.
The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is no exception. The Consumer Goods Council of SA has articulated these challenges on several occasions, including in engagements with the government and other stakeholders. The key message is that a collective effort is required to plan ahead and implement corrective solutions.
The reality is that the SA economy is struggling to grow, with GDP expected to expand less than 1% in 2023, clearly too low to sustain efforts to solve the unemployment crisis, let alone improve living standards and social conditions for the poor and marginalised.
Regulatory and policy uncertainty has been — and continues to be — a concern, even though the government appears to be heeding calls by business, through Business Unity SA, to act faster in implementing the structural reforms necessary to lift the economy out of its low growth cycle.
However, we are concerned that despite many attempts to meet with the relevant government ministers to develop FMCG sector-specific and measurable programmes to ensure the sector’s sustainability, these requests have fallen on deaf ears. This is even after the president instructed several ministers to explore opportunities presented by the council to achieve effective and mutually beneficial public-private partnerships.
Load-shedding, infrastructure bottlenecks, crime and corruption and dysfunctional local municipalities are the most pressing factors hobbling the economy and have a negative effect on our sector, which has the potential to be a significant contributor to GDP and employment creation.
Unreliable electricity supplies for almost two years now are stalling efforts by our sector and others to invest for growth and create jobs in support of the government’s Economic Recovery & Reconstruction Programme.
We thought 2022 was bad in terms of power cuts, but the frequency of load-shedding this year has already made 2023 a record year. Reports suggesting that load-shedding could intensify in the coming months and years are therefore worrying to say the least. Power cuts have a debilitating effect on our members, who have been forced to incur additional and unplanned operational costs by having to invest in alternative energy sources such as generators.
We estimate that our members have spent more than R1bn in the past 10 months alone on diesel generators, while expenditure on diesel fuel could easily be double this amount. This means our members are investing in additional energy sources at a time when they should be investing for growth. Load-shedding has resulted in many companies in our sector, and across the economy, revising their business plans to ensure survival and business continuity. One can only imagine the financial effect load-shedding has had on other sectors, and also the revenue losses to the state due to businesses’ profits being squeezed.
The current energy position in SA is unsustainable, and while it is encouraging that the appointment of an electricity minister has added some impetus to efforts to resolve the crisis, even by his own admission in the short term the solution is largely in Eskom’s hands. It comes down to ensuring improved performance of all Eskom generation units and increasing their energy availability factor, a process that could take years.
Increasing SA’s generation capacity, including investment in renewable energy, is long overdue and any policy and regulatory impediments that remain must be tackled with urgency. In this regard, the implementation of the Energy Action Plan is critical to accelerate efforts to improve Eskom’s generation performance and its sustainability and reliability.
We fully support the initiative by the CEOs of some of SA’s largest companies, some of whom are Consumer Goods Council of SA members, who have pledged to work with the government to specifically deal with load-shedding, port and rail infrastructure bottlenecks, and crime and corruption. The near collapse of the rail and port system has seen an exponential increase in the number of long-haul trucks on our highways, itself a cause for concern given the damage to road infrastructure and road safety owing to vehicle accidents on some of the major arterial routes.
We see this collaboration as not only imperative but the best immediate response by business and the government to rescue the economy from further deterioration, which could have significant social costs for the country given the high overall unemployment rate and restive jobless youth.
For businesses to thrive a government is needed that not only listens but also acts with speed and intentionality to implement the solutions that are offered. As a country we cannot afford that business, government and other social partners, including labour, keep talking past each other. SA is a major market for new foreign direct investment in sectors such as energy, mining, tourism and business outsourcing. It remains a major tourist destination, is among the top 10 in the world in terms of untapped mineral resources, and has ample arable agricultural land that can be turned into thriving commercial enterprises producing food and livestock for domestic and export consumption.
Our sector, one of the largest investors and formal employers in the domestic economy, has an appetite for growth and investment. We take our role of ensuring national food security seriously and work day and night to feed the nation and provide essential medicines to sustain and protect livelihoods. However, our potential to support efforts to grow the economy can succeed only if the government comes to the party and resolves the obstacles to growth that we continually raise with the relevant departments, including the presidency.
On our part, to ensure that we protect our sector from the unintended consequences of the economic challenges it faces, we have taken the initiative to create an industry-wide resilience plan, with a particular focus on the electricity crisis. So far we have gathered useful information through a survey we sent to our members to get a better understanding of the challenges they face in relation to the electricity crisis. This information will form a basis to chart the way forward and will be further discussed by our board so that we can reach consensus on an industry-wide business resilience plan.
Our association representing more than 9,000 companies in the FMCG sector is committed to supporting our members on a noncompetitive basis and ensuring a collective approach to develop a cohesive resilience plan, which is essential for both our members and the country as a whole. We also remain committed to working with the government to grow the economy. We dare not fail.
• Tyikwe is CEO of the Consumer Goods Council of SA.
ZINHLE TYIKWE: Consumer goods sector needs a government that at least listens
Requests to meet with ministers to plan for a challenging future have fallen on deaf ears
Latest
