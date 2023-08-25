WILLIE THABE: Board must be ‘eyes in and hands off’ as executive finds path for Eskom

The government’s position that it is now possible to see a future without load-shedding is difficult to accept for those of us who judge things based on our daily experience rather than rhetoric.
The level of vigilance on the part of stakeholders is indicative of how close we all are to the issue, but perhaps we run the risk of not seeing the bigger picture.
The general discussions the government held with the private sector are a positive move if private, specialised expertise can be brought to bear on the technical issues that hinder progress on Eskom’s part.
Allied with these steps, there is a dire necessity to re-establish standards of ethical conduct across the whole organisation. Given the fundamental understanding that employee behaviour drives outcomes, Eskom needs to know what drives employee behaviour from an ethics perspective.
WorldCom’s experience in starting with employee behaviour in the process of rebuilding the organisation’s reputation over a period of just 24 months is something to emulate.
While the Eskom board should continue to act in its capacity as a necessary overseer of Eskom’s turnaround strategy, it should strictly adhere to governance guru Mervyn King’s suggestion of "‘eyes in and hands off”, to allow the executive to find their own way to run the organisation effectively.
Given how technical the issue of energy in general is, many commentators, including those in government circles, would do well to heed John F Kennedy’s sound advice: “Too often we enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.” Perhaps the new Eskom CEO should be a turnaround specialist with specific knowledge of the sector?
For a considerable period Eskom suffered from social dilemmas — where the actions of self-interested individuals did not lead to socially desirable outcomes. The remarks by the mineral resources and energy minister about Eskom’s leadership that precipitated the previous CEO’s resignation raised alarm in this area.
The decision to place the parastatal directly under the new electricity minister has the potential to undermine the board’s ability to act as a catalyst in effecting a system of corporate governance that is driven by an independent board that seeks to reverse the company’s trajectory of underperformance.
The new board is seemingly structured with a lot more care, being populated with proven expertise and independent non-executives, and serious consideration has been given as to how to mitigate social dilemmas.
The calibre of persons seems to suggest that a great deal of value was placed on individuals who seek to assume leadership roles out of their own volition, with a desire to make a difference. This is intrinsic motivation, as opposed to extrinsic motivation. Extrinsic motivation works through satisfaction of needs, most importantly through monetary compensation.
A viable arrangement might have been created to ameliorate the potential conflict of interest that might arise out of the Eskom chair chairing both the parastatal and a bank that is involved in funding activities in the same sector.
Perhaps at a more granular level the board will provide leadership in re-establishing the fact that unethical behaviour has serious consequences for both individuals and organisations across the whole spectrum of employees. You can lose your job and reputation, organisations can lose their credibility, general morale and productivity can decline, or the behaviour can result in significant fines and/or financial loss.
The complexity of ethics notwithstanding, as stated by HR professional Barbara Bowes, ethical behaviour is about decision-making. It is about making decisions based on the moral values and principles of what is right and wrong.
Beyond the consequential method of establishing ethics and compliance by employees, they should be enabled to define a realistic practically coherent set of principles that are grounded in the right way as the source of their moral motivation.
Engage in a deliberative factually based process in which they reflect on and revise their beliefs about an area of a challenge, moral or immoral. The challenge might be as specific as the moral question, “What is the right thing to do in this case?” or the logical question, “Is this the correct inference to make?”
The new Eskom board has the immediate task of stabilising the operations and then configuring the way forward that could lead to optimal generation and supply of energy in the new context. Theirs is to assist Eskom in implementing the best mix of sources of energy and setting the direction for a future Eskom operating in a competitive environment.
There seems to be a particular alignment of expertise, structure and reputation of this corporate board that augurs well for the difficult task ahead. However, it might have been more apt to have more people with direct experience in the energy sector.
We as stakeholders should allow the board time and space to deal with the urgent task of turning Eskom around.
• Thabe is managing executive of Angavu Ethical Solutions. He writes in his personal capacity.
WILLIE THABE: Board must be ‘eyes in and hands off’ as executive finds path for Eskom
But it might have been more apt to have more people with direct experience in the energy sector
The government’s position that it is now possible to see a future without load-shedding is difficult to accept for those of us who judge things based on our daily experience rather than rhetoric.
The level of vigilance on the part of stakeholders is indicative of how close we all are to the issue, but perhaps we run the risk of not seeing the bigger picture.
The general discussions the government held with the private sector are a positive move if private, specialised expertise can be brought to bear on the technical issues that hinder progress on Eskom’s part.
Allied with these steps, there is a dire necessity to re-establish standards of ethical conduct across the whole organisation. Given the fundamental understanding that employee behaviour drives outcomes, Eskom needs to know what drives employee behaviour from an ethics perspective.
WorldCom’s experience in starting with employee behaviour in the process of rebuilding the organisation’s reputation over a period of just 24 months is something to emulate.
While the Eskom board should continue to act in its capacity as a necessary overseer of Eskom’s turnaround strategy, it should strictly adhere to governance guru Mervyn King’s suggestion of "‘eyes in and hands off”, to allow the executive to find their own way to run the organisation effectively.
Given how technical the issue of energy in general is, many commentators, including those in government circles, would do well to heed John F Kennedy’s sound advice: “Too often we enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.” Perhaps the new Eskom CEO should be a turnaround specialist with specific knowledge of the sector?
For a considerable period Eskom suffered from social dilemmas — where the actions of self-interested individuals did not lead to socially desirable outcomes. The remarks by the mineral resources and energy minister about Eskom’s leadership that precipitated the previous CEO’s resignation raised alarm in this area.
The decision to place the parastatal directly under the new electricity minister has the potential to undermine the board’s ability to act as a catalyst in effecting a system of corporate governance that is driven by an independent board that seeks to reverse the company’s trajectory of underperformance.
The new board is seemingly structured with a lot more care, being populated with proven expertise and independent non-executives, and serious consideration has been given as to how to mitigate social dilemmas.
The calibre of persons seems to suggest that a great deal of value was placed on individuals who seek to assume leadership roles out of their own volition, with a desire to make a difference. This is intrinsic motivation, as opposed to extrinsic motivation. Extrinsic motivation works through satisfaction of needs, most importantly through monetary compensation.
A viable arrangement might have been created to ameliorate the potential conflict of interest that might arise out of the Eskom chair chairing both the parastatal and a bank that is involved in funding activities in the same sector.
Perhaps at a more granular level the board will provide leadership in re-establishing the fact that unethical behaviour has serious consequences for both individuals and organisations across the whole spectrum of employees. You can lose your job and reputation, organisations can lose their credibility, general morale and productivity can decline, or the behaviour can result in significant fines and/or financial loss.
The complexity of ethics notwithstanding, as stated by HR professional Barbara Bowes, ethical behaviour is about decision-making. It is about making decisions based on the moral values and principles of what is right and wrong.
Beyond the consequential method of establishing ethics and compliance by employees, they should be enabled to define a realistic practically coherent set of principles that are grounded in the right way as the source of their moral motivation.
Engage in a deliberative factually based process in which they reflect on and revise their beliefs about an area of a challenge, moral or immoral. The challenge might be as specific as the moral question, “What is the right thing to do in this case?” or the logical question, “Is this the correct inference to make?”
The new Eskom board has the immediate task of stabilising the operations and then configuring the way forward that could lead to optimal generation and supply of energy in the new context. Theirs is to assist Eskom in implementing the best mix of sources of energy and setting the direction for a future Eskom operating in a competitive environment.
There seems to be a particular alignment of expertise, structure and reputation of this corporate board that augurs well for the difficult task ahead. However, it might have been more apt to have more people with direct experience in the energy sector.
We as stakeholders should allow the board time and space to deal with the urgent task of turning Eskom around.
• Thabe is managing executive of Angavu Ethical Solutions. He writes in his personal capacity.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.