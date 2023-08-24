SA does groundwork at Brics Summit to attract FDI

People at the Brics summit. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS
The Brics alliance, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA, has emerged as a powerful force in the global economy. With their combined GDP now surpassing that of the G7, the group is reshaping the global political and economic architecture to benefit its members. Among these nations, SA — as a gateway to Africa — has a unique role to play and presents lucrative opportunities for foreign direct investment (FDI).
The Brics bloc seeks to enhance co-operation among its members to counteract economic stagnation in the West and reduce reliance on the dollar. SA in particular uses the Brics platform to pursue its foreign policy priorities, such as the African agenda and South-South co-operation. This presents a favourable environment for foreign investors looking to leverage these initiatives and grants to drive development and growth, not just in SA but also within the African continent.
When you have a look at foreign investments that took place in Africa over the past few years, it is evident that the continent is ripe for investment, especially from within the Brics alliance.
China is the world’s largest investor in Africa in terms of total capital, with India positioning itself as Africa’s fourth-largest trading partner. Over the period 1996 to 2021 India's investments in Africa have accumulated to a significant amount of $73.9bn. Between 2021 and 2022 India’s trade with Africa reached a total of $89.5bn, an increase from the previous year's $56bn. SA is therefore well positioned for FDI as a gateway into Africa as part of the Brics alliance.
One avenue for FDI in SA is through the industrial development zones (IDZs) that have been established within the country. These zones offer incentives, tax breaks and infrastructure support to attract international businesses. SA has successfully established IDZs in various sectors, including automotive, agro-processing and biofuels, providing a gateway for foreign companies to access the African market and contribute to regional economic development.
Additionally, the special economic zones (SEZs) in SA provide further opportunities for FDI. These designated areas offer favourable conditions for businesses such as streamlined regulations, access to infrastructure and grants for research and development. Foreign investors can leverage these SEZs not just to establish their presence in SA, but also to contribute to the economic growth and transformation of the African continent through industrial development.
SA’s independent judiciary is another crucial factor for foreign investors. With a robust legal framework and a judiciary that operates independently, businesses can have confidence in the protection of their rights and investments. This stability and rule of law create a conducive environment for FDI in SA and other African countries that look to SA as a model for good governance and investment protection.
SA’s role as the host of the Brics summit provides an excellent opportunity for foreign investors to leverage FDI opportunities as the summit focuses on trade and investment facilitation, sustainable development, innovation and global governance reform. These themes align with the interests of foreign investors, who can use this summit to engage with the Brics countries and African counterparts to explore avenues for co-operation and growth.
The challenges faced by the Brics, including internal political and economic instability, territorial disputes and exogenous factors like the economic slowdown in China, should not deter foreign investors. The Brics members are committed to overcoming these hurdles and ensuring the prosperity of the group and therefore these challenges, if anything, represent opportunities for growth and co-operation.
One notable proposition expected to be discussed at the summit is the Brics’ consideration of a new, gold-backed currency. While the motivations behind this move are debatable, it reflects the Brics members’ desire to reduce reliance on the dollar and assert their position at the forefront of the global economy.
This development should be viewed as an opportunity for foreign investors around the world to diversify their portfolios and explore alternative currencies and investment avenues that can contribute to the economic transformation of the African continent.
The IDZs, SEZs, grants and the independence of its judiciary create a favourable environment for businesses to thrive through investment in SA. The summit further solidifies SA’s importance as a gateway for foreign investors to access the African market and participate in reshaping the continent’s economy.
It is imperative for foreign investors, especially those seeking to contribute to Africa’s growth, to seize these opportunities and leverage the benefits provided by the Brics and SA initiatives. The world cannot afford to overlook the potential that lies within the Brics alliance and SA’s strategic position within it opening up opportunities for global stakeholders.
• Moodley is founder of Moodley Attorneys, and You founding director at CTBH Advisory.
SA does groundwork at Brics Summit to attract FDI
It is clear that Africa is ripe for investment, especially from within the Brics alliance
The Brics alliance, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA, has emerged as a powerful force in the global economy. With their combined GDP now surpassing that of the G7, the group is reshaping the global political and economic architecture to benefit its members. Among these nations, SA — as a gateway to Africa — has a unique role to play and presents lucrative opportunities for foreign direct investment (FDI).
The Brics bloc seeks to enhance co-operation among its members to counteract economic stagnation in the West and reduce reliance on the dollar. SA in particular uses the Brics platform to pursue its foreign policy priorities, such as the African agenda and South-South co-operation. This presents a favourable environment for foreign investors looking to leverage these initiatives and grants to drive development and growth, not just in SA but also within the African continent.
When you have a look at foreign investments that took place in Africa over the past few years, it is evident that the continent is ripe for investment, especially from within the Brics alliance.
China is the world’s largest investor in Africa in terms of total capital, with India positioning itself as Africa’s fourth-largest trading partner. Over the period 1996 to 2021 India's investments in Africa have accumulated to a significant amount of $73.9bn. Between 2021 and 2022 India’s trade with Africa reached a total of $89.5bn, an increase from the previous year's $56bn. SA is therefore well positioned for FDI as a gateway into Africa as part of the Brics alliance.
One avenue for FDI in SA is through the industrial development zones (IDZs) that have been established within the country. These zones offer incentives, tax breaks and infrastructure support to attract international businesses. SA has successfully established IDZs in various sectors, including automotive, agro-processing and biofuels, providing a gateway for foreign companies to access the African market and contribute to regional economic development.
Additionally, the special economic zones (SEZs) in SA provide further opportunities for FDI. These designated areas offer favourable conditions for businesses such as streamlined regulations, access to infrastructure and grants for research and development. Foreign investors can leverage these SEZs not just to establish their presence in SA, but also to contribute to the economic growth and transformation of the African continent through industrial development.
SA’s independent judiciary is another crucial factor for foreign investors. With a robust legal framework and a judiciary that operates independently, businesses can have confidence in the protection of their rights and investments. This stability and rule of law create a conducive environment for FDI in SA and other African countries that look to SA as a model for good governance and investment protection.
SA’s role as the host of the Brics summit provides an excellent opportunity for foreign investors to leverage FDI opportunities as the summit focuses on trade and investment facilitation, sustainable development, innovation and global governance reform. These themes align with the interests of foreign investors, who can use this summit to engage with the Brics countries and African counterparts to explore avenues for co-operation and growth.
The challenges faced by the Brics, including internal political and economic instability, territorial disputes and exogenous factors like the economic slowdown in China, should not deter foreign investors. The Brics members are committed to overcoming these hurdles and ensuring the prosperity of the group and therefore these challenges, if anything, represent opportunities for growth and co-operation.
One notable proposition expected to be discussed at the summit is the Brics’ consideration of a new, gold-backed currency. While the motivations behind this move are debatable, it reflects the Brics members’ desire to reduce reliance on the dollar and assert their position at the forefront of the global economy.
This development should be viewed as an opportunity for foreign investors around the world to diversify their portfolios and explore alternative currencies and investment avenues that can contribute to the economic transformation of the African continent.
The IDZs, SEZs, grants and the independence of its judiciary create a favourable environment for businesses to thrive through investment in SA. The summit further solidifies SA’s importance as a gateway for foreign investors to access the African market and participate in reshaping the continent’s economy.
It is imperative for foreign investors, especially those seeking to contribute to Africa’s growth, to seize these opportunities and leverage the benefits provided by the Brics and SA initiatives. The world cannot afford to overlook the potential that lies within the Brics alliance and SA’s strategic position within it opening up opportunities for global stakeholders.
• Moodley is founder of Moodley Attorneys, and You founding director at CTBH Advisory.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.