SEAN NEETHLING: Disentangling risk in SA government bonds

Despite attractive yields, foreigners have remained net sellers of SA government bonds over the past few years as concerns about load-shedding continue to detract from the investment thesis. The outlook for the asset class is further constrained by low domestic growth, a deteriorating current account and high levels of debt. Volatility has also increased steadily over the past year as investors attempt to reprice risk in one of the fastest global rate hiking cycles in recent history.
While volatility can be a useful measure for assessing the dispersion of realised returns relative to expectations, it’s not especially useful for measuring investment risk. Volatility is a lagging indicator that tends to be low when market prices are rising, and higher when market prices are falling. This can actually mask investment risk and feeds into the paradox where high-return, low-volatility assets could actually be contributing the highest investment risk in client portfolios. In the absence of adjusting volatility for forward-looking estimates around expected asset returns, volatility is a relatively blunt risk management measure on a stand-alone basis.
The graph shows the volatility of rolling 12-month total returns of the FTSE/JSE All Bond index as a proxy for the domestic bond market. It also shows the net monthly purchases of SA government bonds by foreign investors over the past 10 years. The trend shows that net selling by foreign investors contributes to higher volatility, with March 2020 providing the best example of extreme volatility after aggressive outflows. After coming down relatively consistently from post-pandemic highs, volatility has been steadily increasing over the past 12 months.
While volatility may provide some indication of market sentiment it provides no useful information about the drivers of market and investment risk. What matters most is disentangling the drivers of volatility and assessing the observed changes in market price relative to fundamentals. The risks investors should pay attention to in the current cycle include liquidity, credit and interest rates.
Liquidity risk
SA government bonds typically trade with good liquidity. In the primary market, bid cover ratios provide an indication of the appetite for government bonds and allow market participants to gauge investor demand across different debt maturities being issued. In secondary markets, bid offer spreads provide an indication of the price and yield where buyers and sellers are willing to trade. Monitoring liquidity through changes in spreads across these markets provides a better indication of investor demand than simply observing volatility through changes in bond prices or returns.
Liquidity risk can further be monitored by assessing the investor base. Foreigners have sold holdings relatively aggressively (from just more than 40% to 25%) over the past five years. From a market structure perspective, a less diversified pool of underlying bondholders should result in investors demanding a higher liquidity premium to account for a lower ability to negotiate market pricing.
Credit risk
Credit risk is often overstated by investors. Governments are highly unlikely to default on debt issued in local currency since they can increase taxes or even print money to avoid not meeting obligations. Foreign currency bonds are higher risk, but the government has managed that exposure conservatively, with SA having relatively low levels of hard currency debt compared with its emerging market peers. SA’s challenges around elevated debt to GDP levels and increasing borrowing costs are well documented. Credit ratings agencies have reiterated the deterioration in the government’s balance sheet and the consequences of debt overhang from continued fiscal slippage. Investors have largely priced in the required credit premium into local bond yields.
Interest rate risk
Interest rate risk is best measured by duration, which in effect captures the sensitivity of bond prices to changes in interest rates. Higher duration does not necessarily mean higher risk. The key question for investors is whether bond yields provide a sufficiently high margin of safety to compensate for potentially higher interest rates and inflation over their investment horizon. Even with rising interest rates a long-term investor can still earn the starting yield by holding the bond to maturity and reinvesting periodic coupon payments at higher interest rates. Higher interest rates in the current economic environment largely incentivise and reward long-term investing, but shorter-term investors could experience permanent capital losses by attempting to time the market.
The graph shows the implied return on SA government bonds using the 10-year maturity as a proxy. Besides the Covid-19-induced sell-off in 2020, current bond valuations are at their most attractive levels since 2014. SA government bonds are priced to deliver just less than a 5% real return over the next 10 years. The higher yields available in local currency bond markets such as SA provide an especially cheap entry point into the fixed income opportunity set and sufficiently compensate long-term investors for duration. Higher bond market volatility is not equivalent to higher investment risk. In the current environment, increased volatility may be the price investors need to pay in the short term to improve their chances of meeting their long-term investment goals.
SA government bonds are supported by a relatively predictable stream of rand-denominated cash flows that provides a strong yield underpin to expected returns for local investors. At implied real yields of about 5%, local bonds offer a sufficiently high expected return to compensate investors for the liquidity, credit and interest rate risks now priced into the asset class.
• Neethling is Head of Investments at Morningstar Investment Management SA.
SEAN NEETHLING: Disentangling risk in SA government bonds
Investors should pay attention to liquidity, credit and interest rates
Despite attractive yields, foreigners have remained net sellers of SA government bonds over the past few years as concerns about
load-shedding continue to detract from the investment thesis. The outlook for the asset class is further constrained by low domestic growth, a deteriorating current account and high levels of debt. Volatility has also increased steadily over the past year as investors attempt to reprice risk in one of the fastest global rate hiking cycles in recent history.
While volatility can be a useful measure for assessing the dispersion of realised returns relative to expectations, it’s not especially useful for measuring investment risk. Volatility is a lagging indicator that tends to be low when market prices are rising, and higher when market prices are falling. This can actually mask investment risk and feeds into the paradox where high-return, low-volatility assets could actually be contributing the highest investment risk in client portfolios. In the absence of adjusting volatility for forward-looking estimates around expected asset returns, volatility is a relatively blunt risk management measure on a stand-alone basis.
The graph shows the volatility of rolling 12-month total returns of the FTSE/JSE All Bond index as a proxy for the domestic bond market. It also shows the net monthly purchases of SA government bonds by foreign investors over the past 10 years. The trend shows that net selling by foreign investors contributes to higher volatility, with March 2020 providing the best example of extreme volatility after aggressive outflows. After coming down relatively consistently from post-pandemic highs, volatility has been steadily increasing over the past 12 months.
While volatility may provide some indication of market sentiment it provides no useful information about the drivers of market and investment risk. What matters most is disentangling the drivers of volatility and assessing the observed changes in market price relative to fundamentals. The risks investors should pay attention to in the current cycle include liquidity, credit and interest rates.
Liquidity risk
SA government bonds typically trade with good liquidity. In the primary market, bid cover ratios provide an indication of the appetite for government bonds and allow market participants to gauge investor demand across different debt maturities being issued. In secondary markets, bid offer spreads provide an indication of the price and yield where buyers and sellers are willing to trade. Monitoring liquidity through changes in spreads across these markets provides a better indication of investor demand than simply observing volatility through changes in bond prices or returns.
Liquidity risk can further be monitored by assessing the investor base. Foreigners have sold holdings relatively aggressively (from just more than 40% to 25%) over the past five years. From a market structure perspective, a less diversified pool of underlying bondholders should result in investors demanding a higher liquidity premium to account for a lower ability to negotiate market pricing.
Credit risk
Credit risk is often overstated by investors. Governments are highly unlikely to default on debt issued in local currency since they can increase taxes or even print money to avoid not meeting obligations. Foreign currency bonds are higher risk, but the government has managed that exposure conservatively, with SA having relatively low levels of hard currency debt compared with its emerging market peers. SA’s challenges around elevated debt to GDP levels and increasing borrowing costs are well documented. Credit ratings agencies have reiterated the deterioration in the government’s balance sheet and the consequences of debt overhang from continued fiscal slippage. Investors have largely priced in the required credit premium into local bond yields.
Interest rate risk
Interest rate risk is best measured by duration, which in effect captures the sensitivity of bond prices to changes in interest rates. Higher duration does not necessarily mean higher risk. The key question for investors is whether bond yields provide a sufficiently high margin of safety to compensate for potentially higher interest rates and inflation over their investment horizon. Even with rising interest rates a long-term investor can still earn the starting yield by holding the bond to maturity and reinvesting periodic coupon payments at higher interest rates. Higher interest rates in the current economic environment largely incentivise and reward long-term investing, but shorter-term investors could experience permanent capital losses by attempting to time the market.
The graph shows the implied return on SA government bonds using the
10-year maturity as a proxy. Besides the Covid-19-induced sell-off in 2020, current bond valuations are at their most attractive levels since 2014. SA government bonds are priced to deliver just less than a 5% real return over the next 10 years. The higher yields available in local currency bond markets such as SA provide an especially cheap entry point into the fixed income opportunity set and sufficiently compensate long-term investors for duration. Higher bond market volatility is not equivalent to higher investment risk. In the current environment, increased volatility may be the price investors need to pay in the short term to improve their chances of meeting their long-term investment goals.
SA government bonds are supported by a relatively predictable stream of rand-denominated cash flows that provides a strong yield underpin to expected returns for local investors. At implied real yields of about 5%, local bonds offer a sufficiently high expected return to compensate investors for the liquidity, credit and interest rate risks now priced into the asset class.
• Neethling is Head of Investments at Morningstar Investment Management SA.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
STUART THEOBALD: Why domestic demand is less vulnerable than it once was
MIKE DOLAN: Bonds, emerging stocks eye ‘geo-investment’ switches
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.