MARK SMITH: Balancing time: initial results from four-day work week pilot

Companies globally are undergoing trials of the four-day work week, with the 29 SA firms that have participated since February concluding their six-month trial at the end of this month.
It’s encouraging to see Four-Day Week SA actively recruiting for a second local pilot, set to begin in mid-November.
Though complete results are pending, intriguing findings are emerging from these SA enterprises. We have noticed similar benefits to those seen globally in countries as diverse as Canada, Finland, South Korea and Australia. Despite challenges such as electricity shortages, labour disputes, water scarcity and crime, SA’s economy actually displays many contemporary attributes.
Researchers have observed increased wellbeing, improved organisational atmosphere, decreased absenteeism and enhanced team cohesion, all while maintaining the same productivity as standard working hours.
The four-day work week mandates that organisations follow the 100-80-100 rule: maintaining 100% output, working 80% of conventional time, and compensating employees with 100% regular salary. Early observations are encouraging, with a focus on output rather than time spent in the organisation.
It is important to recognise that the implementation of the four-day week varies among organisations and employees. It does not mean all companies close on Thursday afternoons to head for the beach. Tailored solutions are devised to fit unique circumstances, resulting in diverse working-time arrangements.
Picture: 123RF/ MELINDA NAGY
One of the unexpected findings has been improvements in retention and performance.
There is not a single uniform four-day model adopted by all participating organisations. While some companies have granted employees a long weekend from Thursday evening to Monday morning, this seems to be a minority. Most organisations still provide services and products on regular business days, employing rotating shifts, alternating days off and some even maintaining seven-day operations with extended workdays.
In some companies employees remain present for five days but work shorter hours, either leaving early or starting late. This diversity mirrors the variety of employee needs. Since the essence of the four-day week is for organisations to find their own solutions, these arrangements aim to benefit both the organisation and the workforce.
One of the unexpected findings has been improvements in retention and performance. One organisation grappling with high employee turnover experienced a vacancy-free period and increased team unity. Another company coped effectively with an unfilled position, staying productive despite being short-staffed.
Several organisations reported heightened productivity levels, surpassing the mere condensation of work into four days. Some reported their most successful revenue months since the pilot’s inception. Many business owners characterised the situation as “remarkably productive”. Clients and customers also responded positively to the innovation.
‘Side hustles’
So, how do employees spend their free time? Initially the researchers raised concerns about a potential rise in “side hustles” in the SA context, possibly undermining the positive effects of increased time off. But various other activities emerged — leisure, relaxation, training and caregiving. Individuals engaged in coffee outings with elderly parents, attended children’s extramural activities or pursued sports. One even began writing a novel.
Naturally, not everything has been smooth sailing. The four-day work week represents a paradigm shift in how work time is perceived. Introducing changes to working patterns requires organisations to reflect on their work processes, tasks and work that is no longer necessary.
All managers reported needing to conduct more effective meetings, relying less on email, delegating tasks more, and making better use of existing technologies. These adjustments took some time to become established, but less time compared to previous changes. Since both employees and managers benefited from the four-day work week arrangement, resistance to change seemed less pronounced.
Naturally, not all changes are seamless. Some managers occasionally had to work on the fifth day or during their free time, albeit at a more relaxed pace than a typical workday. Employers also had to consider how to handle public holidays and the utilisation of annual leave.
Unlike other organisational changes, the four-day work week offers an opportunity to distribute productivity gains between employees and employers. This shift seems to have reduced the traditional resistance to change and fostered a collective effort to find effective solutions.
As is the case worldwide, at the halfway point most SA organisations seemed convinced about continuing with the four-day work week model. This transformation in thinking, focusing on outcomes and outputs rather than hours spent at the office or in front of a computer, is radical but aligns with contemporary organisational theories centred on autonomy, trust and flattened hierarchies.
The participating organisations were compelled to innovate and discover alternative ways of working that could benefit both the organisations and their personnel. The researchers plan to conduct in-depth research at the pilot’s conclusion to assess its success and gain deeper insights into the challenges and advantages organisations encountered for the greater good of a more productive, happier workforce.
• Prof Smith is director of Stellenbosch Business School.
MARK SMITH: Balancing time: initial results from four-day work week pilot
Companies globally are undergoing trials of the four-day work week, with the 29 SA firms that have participated since February concluding their six-month trial at the end of this month.
It’s encouraging to see Four-Day Week SA actively recruiting for a second local pilot, set to begin in mid-November.
Though complete results are pending, intriguing findings are emerging from these SA enterprises. We have noticed similar benefits to those seen globally in countries as diverse as Canada, Finland, South Korea and Australia. Despite challenges such as electricity shortages, labour disputes, water scarcity and crime, SA’s economy actually displays many contemporary attributes.
Researchers have observed increased wellbeing, improved organisational atmosphere, decreased absenteeism and enhanced team cohesion, all while maintaining the same productivity as standard working hours.
The four-day work week mandates that organisations follow the 100-80-100 rule: maintaining 100% output, working 80% of conventional time, and compensating employees with 100% regular salary. Early observations are encouraging, with a focus on output rather than time spent in the organisation.
It is important to recognise that the implementation of the four-day week varies among organisations and employees. It does not mean all companies close on Thursday afternoons to head for the beach. Tailored solutions are devised to fit unique circumstances, resulting in diverse working-time arrangements.
There is not a single uniform four-day model adopted by all participating organisations. While some companies have granted employees a long weekend from Thursday evening to Monday morning, this seems to be a minority. Most organisations still provide services and products on regular business days, employing rotating shifts, alternating days off and some even maintaining seven-day operations with extended workdays.
In some companies employees remain present for five days but work shorter hours, either leaving early or starting late. This diversity mirrors the variety of employee needs. Since the essence of the four-day week is for organisations to find their own solutions, these arrangements aim to benefit both the organisation and the workforce.
One of the unexpected findings has been improvements in retention and performance. One organisation grappling with high employee turnover experienced a vacancy-free period and increased team unity. Another company coped effectively with an unfilled position, staying productive despite being short-staffed.
Several organisations reported heightened productivity levels, surpassing the mere condensation of work into four days. Some reported their most successful revenue months since the pilot’s inception. Many business owners characterised the situation as “remarkably productive”. Clients and customers also responded positively to the innovation.
‘Side hustles’
So, how do employees spend their free time? Initially the researchers raised concerns about a potential rise in “side hustles” in the SA context, possibly undermining the positive effects of increased time off. But various other activities emerged — leisure, relaxation, training and caregiving. Individuals engaged in coffee outings with elderly parents, attended children’s extramural activities or pursued sports. One even began writing a novel.
Naturally, not everything has been smooth sailing. The four-day work week represents a paradigm shift in how work time is perceived. Introducing changes to working patterns requires organisations to reflect on their work processes, tasks and work that is no longer necessary.
All managers reported needing to conduct more effective meetings, relying less on email, delegating tasks more, and making better use of existing technologies. These adjustments took some time to become established, but less time compared to previous changes. Since both employees and managers benefited from the four-day work week arrangement, resistance to change seemed less pronounced.
Naturally, not all changes are seamless. Some managers occasionally had to work on the fifth day or during their free time, albeit at a more relaxed pace than a typical workday. Employers also had to consider how to handle public holidays and the utilisation of annual leave.
Unlike other organisational changes, the four-day work week offers an opportunity to distribute productivity gains between employees and employers. This shift seems to have reduced the traditional resistance to change and fostered a collective effort to find effective solutions.
As is the case worldwide, at the halfway point most SA organisations seemed convinced about continuing with the four-day work week model. This transformation in thinking, focusing on outcomes and outputs rather than hours spent at the office or in front of a computer, is radical but aligns with contemporary organisational theories centred on autonomy, trust and flattened hierarchies.
The participating organisations were compelled to innovate and discover alternative ways of working that could benefit both the organisations and their personnel. The researchers plan to conduct in-depth research at the pilot’s conclusion to assess its success and gain deeper insights into the challenges and advantages organisations encountered for the greater good of a more productive, happier workforce.
• Prof Smith is director of Stellenbosch Business School.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Flexible work will survive despite gloomy signals from some
Top trends for the 2023 workplace
Temporary jobs give youth easier access to the workplace
Some finance workers would quit rather than spend more time in the office
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.