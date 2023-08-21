LETTER: Russia must not get used to changing borders by force

A firefighter works at a warehouse following shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, in 2022. Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS
Fifty-five years ago, 500,000 Soviet soldiers began to occupy Czechoslovakia. More than 6,000 tanks rolled over the Prague Spring dream held by a large portion of our citizens — a dream that communism could be reformed and that in countries controlled by Moscow people could enjoy freedom of expression, and that their opinions would not get them kicked out of school and work, or even imprison them.
Until August 20-21, people were convinced the Kremlin had no reason to send an army against our government, considering that Czechoslovakia had no intention to leave the Soviet-led military and economic pacts, and the communist party and its leadership were at the peak of their popularity.
Kremlin leaders were petrified by the idea that citizens of the Soviet Union could also demand freedom of speech, including those in Ukraine, which shared a border with Czechoslovakia. The risky decision to occupy our country, which could theoretically at the time have been defended by over 200,000 soldiers, came precisely from this fear of freedom and its contagious nature.
Half a century ago Leonid Brezhnev more or less succeeded: although he failed to install a pre-planned puppet government, the Kremlin in effect carried out a coup. The communist leadership of that time decided not to defend the country from the foreign invasion, and after the Soviets abducted them to Moscow they yielded completely.
In the case of Ukraine, today’s Russia still thinks the same way as 55 years ago — it fears freedom of speech, plurality of opinion and the free elections Ukraine has now been honouring for more than 30 years. Vladimir Putin has understood that threats and blackmail will not stop the Ukrainian desire for freedom, and the only option is to crush it by force. He wanted to repeat Brezhnev's success and carry out a coup, quickly occupy the country, and possibly divide it. He did not succeed because he underestimated the Ukrainians, now bravely defending their country against foreign tanks for a year and a half.
Defence has a high price in civilian and military casualties, unfathomable material damages and almost daily drone and cruise missile strikes on civilian infrastructure. Ukraine cannot do without long-term military shipments and further Western support. Therefore, the seemingly logical question is whether it would not be better for everyone to negotiate peace with the Kremlin in exchange for territorial concessions from the Ukrainian side.
However, such a traded peace would not work and would also be dangerous for the future of all of Europe. Russia and other totalitarian countries must not get used to changing borders by force. It would lead to more wars on the continent. And it would be naive to think that Russia would not continue its war against Ukrainian independence. After all, forfeiting the Sudetenland to Hitler in terms of the 1938 Munich Agreement was followed by the occupation of Czechoslovakia less than six months later, and the start of World War 2 within a year.
Kremlin leaders don’t care about Crimea or eastern Ukraine or even southern Ukraine. This war is not about territory, it is a war about values and Russia’s fear of freedom of speech and free elections. This fear is almost immutable among Russian leaders, and cannot be soothed by a territory or concessions. Our only defence against it is active support for Ukraine and the support of its accession to Nato and the EU. The fact is, Russia doesn’t dare to bully stronger powers.
Jan Lipavský Foreign affairs minister of the Czech Republic
LETTER: Russia must not get used to changing borders by force
