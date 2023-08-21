Opinion

JONATHON MEYER: Hotel industry finds way to keep personal touch in tech-heavy world

Tech cannot replicate real human interaction and the benefits that come from one-on-one engagement, but with data gathering comes great responsibility

21 August 2023 - 12:52 Jonathon Meyer
Picture: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON
How do hoteliers tap into the dreams and desires of travellers in a tech-driven world where bookings are made at the last minute, guests arrive late at night, transactions are conducted online, doors can be opened digitally and communication takes place via various apps?

Travel has changed significantly in recent years. It’s often last- minute; it’s at travellers’ fingertips; it’s technology driven. Payments and confirmations are concluded online at high speed, chatbots offer tourist information and, in some instances, robots mix cocktails or deliver food to guests.

With 68% of all travel and tourism bookings made online in 2022 (Statista); more than 700-million people are expected to make bookings online globally in 2023 (Booking.com); and online sales are expected to generate 73% of revenue in the sector by 2026 (Statista), finding the sweet-spot between harnessing the convenience of technology and offering a human experience for guests is a challenge many hoteliers face. 

This is in an industry that continues to undergo significant technological change. According to Booking.com, about 83% of digitally savvy travellers who book online use their mobile devices to do so, 20% of travellers book a mere 24 hours in advance of check-in, particularly when it comes to local travel, and 11.7% book two to five days in advance. 

The most disruptive change on the cards for 2023 is the integration of all major channel managers (technology that facilitates the selling of rooms on several online booking sites — channels — at the same time) and the introduction of dynamic rates (rates that vary depending on when the booking is made).

On the positive side, this allows for greater reach, with hotels gaining access to global travellers they would not necessarily have had access to before. The downside is that fluctuating rates during lower demand times force hotels to compete on price. 

While hoteliers are harnessing technology to offer more seamless experiences for their guests, a major learning from the Covid-19 pandemic is that people still want the human touch. This is particularly true in SA, where travellers expect to get a taste of the warmth and hospitality the country and its people are renowned for. 

Here, personalisation is paramount. And once again technology can play a key role. Property management tools allow hoteliers to record guest profiles and preferences. This in turn allows them to gain a better understanding of their guests and provide them with more personalised services.

One innovation, based on sleep science originally developed for athletes and high-net-worth individuals, involves mattress covers that incorporate a water-jet system linked to a computer, which is in turn linked to a mobile app. The technology also helps users regulate temperature, and zones can be set up to accommodate different needs — of two people sharing a bed, for example.

For all its advantages, technology cannot replicate real human interaction and the benefits that come from one-on-one engagement. But with information gathering comes great responsibility. In addition to the legislative requirements, it is important to maintain peoples’ privacy. Storage of information has to be conducted responsibly and every precaution needs to be taken to protect it. Any system that is put into place must be designed with security in mind from the get-go.

There is much to be said for technological innovation. It leads to greater efficiencies, further reach, revenue opportunities and a reduction in repetitive tasks for employees, allowing them to place greater focus on enhancing the guest experience.

• Meyer is CEO Home Suite Hotels.

Sun International profit growth hampered by Nigerian naira

The company says its hotels and resorts ‘had an exceptional first half, on the back of an excellent performance in the second half of last year’
Companies
5 days ago

Slow economic growth could hurt hotel revenues

Income grew 16.9% year on year in May compared with 23.7% in April, FNB reports
Companies
1 week ago

Tourism trajectory pointing in the right direction

The industry is recovering and the government has announced initiatives including the tourism equity fund to accelerate sector transformation
Business
3 weeks ago

Sun City going solar with thousands of panels

Mega solar farm could make resort self-reliant and light up surrounding villages
Business
1 month ago
