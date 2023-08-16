Local currency falls for third day running to being 7% lower so far this month
Big business is under the microscope after its pledge to help the government in key delivery areas
Report on Bela bill appears to have ignored thousands of public submissions
The coming national convention will fuel a bold pact among rival parties, targeting a historic political shake-up as the ANC’s power wanes
If MTN’s fintech unit were regarded as a start-up, it would be considered a unicorn many times over
Business Day TV speaks to Mapule Ncanywa, chair of the Brics business council skills group
The UK government will funnel £45m to a scheme to offer interest-free loans during a two-year pilot project.
Millions of people run out of food and some die for lack of healthcare after four months of bloodletting
National league will be a talent pipeline for women's game
In this extract from a new book, Nick Mallett writes about his time at St Claude, French passion and Springbok chances
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Africa’s gun-barrel democracy
Niger junta to prosecute ousted president Bazoum for treason
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Niger coup could be a pre-emptive strike after general’s sacking
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Solidarity with Niger’s coup plotters renews dream of US of Africa
Sahel deaths soar despite leaders’ claims
EDITORIAL: Quo vadis, the African Union?
