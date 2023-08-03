DEON GEYSER: Private sector can help spur student innovation

Research and exploration are the fundamental building blocks of progress. They satisfy the curious mind and help to identify, define and find solutions to the many challenges SA and the African diaspora face.
They shed light on issues like hunger and extreme weather events brought about by global warming. They can even help to predict financial crashes and provide vital clues in the fight against life-threatening diseases.
The opportunities and possibilities introduced by research and exploration are endless and potentially life-changing — if you have the tools to process and analyse vast amounts of data.
Tertiary education in SA is the hotbed of research and exploration. Our universities provide spaces within which great minds thrive, think-tanks explore new ways of living and overcoming local adversity and some of the biggest challenges of our time.
They all rely on one ingredient to make these innovations come to life — data. To make any inroads into research, there has to be a way of unpacking, translating, analysing, storing, cleaning and collating huge quantities of data, which is why supercomputers have become invaluable tools to researchers, explorers, universities and students.
The University of the Witwatersrand and the University of the Western Cape both have supercomputing programmes in collaboration with the Centre for High Performance Computing in Cape Town host to the largest supercomputer system in Africa — a petaflops machine called Lengau, the Setswana name for Cheetah.
This supercomputer is not just fast and impressive in its capabilities; it will also be used to process biological data to better understand nature on earth, undertake climate modelling, transform energy storage, and dig deep into mineral research. The supercomputer is used by several SA universities, alongside Wits and UWC, and this is a potentially wide-open door for the inclusion of students in the development of solutions that can change the world.
Why? Because young minds have the ability to connect digital dots, especially minds that have grown up in a digital world and have an affinity for technology. They can gain invaluable academic and social experiences by participating in supercomputer programmes.
By combining the skills and expertise of supercomputer teams and facilities with students keen to learn, universities and organisations are creating the next generation of researchers and innovators with the skills required to fully realise the potential of technology.
For our part, Liquid SA launched a digital learning centre in Mthatha, and since we opened our doors two years back we have upskilled more than 350 learners, helping a number of them secure jobs and become financially stable.
Supercomputing programmes are available at several SA universities. Wits students won the global supercomputing competition in 2020 and again in 2022, when they took both first and second place at the National Conference Student Cluster Competition. Rhodes has recently used the Centre for High Performance Computing Lengau supercomputer and the Inter-university Institute for Data Intensive Astronomy supercomputer to transform our understanding of the Milky Way. In both cases, students were at the heart of these discoveries.
The potential of Africa lies in the hands of the youth and those who empower them, making it critical for universities and educational institutions to invest in the right technologies. The future of innovation in SA and across the continent depends on the private sector investing in and supporting students and researchers based in tertiary institutions. This is why over the past year, Liquid sponsored more than 176 bursaries to tertiary institutions.
In 1967, Chris Barnard spearheaded the way for doctors across the globe by performing the first successful heart transplant surgery. Now, with Lengau predicting extreme weather using its intelligent climate change analysis, SA has once again highlighted that there are centres of excellence. By empowering universities, students and researchers with supercomputing capabilities, we can ensure that no African is unsupported, uninformed, or left behind.
There are numerous centres of excellence in SA that have used technology to connect systems and people, allowing for the rapid transmission of data and real-time insights, bringing the power of computing. But, as a country, we need to ask ourselves, despite all our technological advancements, why have we not yet established SA as the hub of innovation, leading the way for the rest of the African continent?
• Geyser is CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies SA
DEON GEYSER: Private sector can help spur student innovation
There are centres of excellence in SA, but tertiary education still needs a helping hand
Research and exploration are the fundamental building blocks of progress. They satisfy the curious mind and help to identify, define and find solutions to the many challenges SA and the African diaspora face.
They shed light on issues like hunger and extreme weather events brought about by global warming. They can even help to predict financial crashes and provide vital clues in the fight against life-threatening diseases.
The opportunities and possibilities introduced by research and exploration are endless and potentially life-changing — if you have the tools to process and analyse vast amounts of data.
Tertiary education in SA is the hotbed of research and exploration. Our universities provide spaces within which great minds thrive, think-tanks explore new ways of living and overcoming local adversity and some of the biggest challenges of our time.
They all rely on one ingredient to make these innovations come to life — data. To make any inroads into research, there has to be a way of unpacking, translating, analysing, storing, cleaning and collating huge quantities of data, which is why supercomputers have become invaluable tools to researchers, explorers, universities and students.
The University of the Witwatersrand and the University of the Western Cape both have supercomputing programmes in collaboration with the Centre for High Performance Computing in Cape Town host to the largest supercomputer system in Africa — a petaflops machine called Lengau, the Setswana name for Cheetah.
This supercomputer is not just fast and impressive in its capabilities; it will also be used to process biological data to better understand nature on earth, undertake climate modelling, transform energy storage, and dig deep into mineral research. The supercomputer is used by several SA universities, alongside Wits and UWC, and this is a potentially wide-open door for the inclusion of students in the development of solutions that can change the world.
Why? Because young minds have the ability to connect digital dots, especially minds that have grown up in a digital world and have an affinity for technology. They can gain invaluable academic and social experiences by participating in supercomputer programmes.
By combining the skills and expertise of supercomputer teams and facilities with students keen to learn, universities and organisations are creating the next generation of researchers and innovators with the skills required to fully realise the potential of technology.
For our part, Liquid SA launched a digital learning centre in Mthatha, and since we opened our doors two years back we have upskilled more than 350 learners, helping a number of them secure jobs and become financially stable.
Supercomputing programmes are available at several SA universities. Wits students won the global supercomputing competition in 2020 and again in 2022, when they took both first and second place at the National Conference Student Cluster Competition. Rhodes has recently used the Centre for High Performance Computing Lengau supercomputer and the Inter-university Institute for Data Intensive Astronomy supercomputer to transform our understanding of the Milky Way. In both cases, students were at the heart of these discoveries.
The potential of Africa lies in the hands of the youth and those who empower them, making it critical for universities and educational institutions to invest in the right technologies. The future of innovation in SA and across the continent depends on the private sector investing in and supporting students and researchers based in tertiary institutions. This is why over the past year, Liquid sponsored more than 176 bursaries to tertiary institutions.
In 1967, Chris Barnard spearheaded the way for doctors across the globe by performing the first successful heart transplant surgery. Now, with Lengau predicting extreme weather using its intelligent climate change analysis, SA has once again highlighted that there are centres of excellence. By empowering universities, students and researchers with supercomputing capabilities, we can ensure that no African is unsupported, uninformed, or left behind.
There are numerous centres of excellence in SA that have used technology to connect systems and people, allowing for the rapid transmission of data and real-time insights, bringing the power of computing. But, as a country, we need to ask ourselves, despite all our technological advancements, why have we not yet established SA as the hub of innovation, leading the way for the rest of the African continent?
• Geyser is CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Ramaphosa intervenes to boost the fight against crime
JOHN DLUDLU: ANC policy disarray is an opportunity to engage in how to fix SOEs
EDITORIAL: Have CEOs been suckered by ANC promises?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.