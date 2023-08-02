Signing documents with a👍? Here's what SA law says about e-signatures

In June a Canadian court decided that an 👍 emoji constituted an electronic signature and resulted in a binding and enforceable sale agreement. In SA, a court held that a credit agreement entered into and signed electronically was enforceable despite the consumer's arguments to the contrary.
Digital agreements — of various types — have become the norm rather than the exception.
What does it mean for contracting parties where an increasing number of agreements are being negotiated and concluded electronically, replacing traditional paper-based contracting?
The benefit with such agreements is that parties are able to negotiate and conclude agreements remotely and with relative ease. However, electronic contracting poses risks relating to contractual certainty and security.
The Canadian approach: South Wester Terminal Ltd v Achter Land & Cattle Ltd (‘SWT’)
The recent SWT decision in Canada concerned a summary judgment application brought by South Wester Terminal (SWT) against Achter Land & Cattle Ltd (Achter). SWT and Achter had an ongoing business relationship where Achter sold flax to SWT who in turn onsells it to third parties. SWT alleged that a sale agreement for flax had been entered into as a representative of SWT had signed a sale agreement with a wet ink signature and sent a photo of it to a representative of Achter with a text message which read: “Please confirm flax contract”. The Achter representative responded by text with a thumbs up (👍) emoji. Achter never delivered the flax, and SWT alleged that the agreement had been breached and sought damages.
The court held that the 👍 emoji constituted an electronic signature and thus met the legal requirement for the agreement to be signed. In making its determination the court considered that the 👍 emoji originated from Achter's representative and his unique cellphone number and that there was no issue regarding the authenticity of the text message containing the thumbs-up emoji.
ECTA and the NCA: what the legislators have to say
In SA, the use of electronic agreements and signatures are governed by the Electronic Communication and Transactions Act (ECTA), which applies to electronic transactions and data messages (information sent, received, generated or stored by electronic means). ECTA allows other acts, such as the National Credit Act (NCA), to have their own provisions and requirements for data messages (including electronic agreements).
ECTA governs the use of electronic signatures and distinguishes between two types:
an electronic signature, which comprises data intended by the user to be a signature. Examples include a digitally drawn signature, a scanned image of a signature or a digital signature produced by an application (ordinary electronic signature); and
an advanced electronic signature, which is an electronic signature that results from a process that has been accredited by the SA Accreditation Authority (SAAA). A person has to go through a face-to-face authentication process to make use of an advanced electronic signature, so they are therefore much less common than ordinary electronic signatures.
ECTA provides that where a law specifically requires the signature of a person and that law does not specify the type of signature, an advanced electronic signature rather than an ordinary electronic signature must be used. Where the parties have not agreed to a specific type of electronic signature (and the law does not require one) an ordinary electronic signature may be used and the method used must be reliable and identify the signatory.
Section 2(3) of the NCA provides that where the NCA requires a document to be signed by a party to a credit agreement, an ordinary electronic signature or advanced electronic signature may be used but where an ordinary electronic signature is used it must be applied by each party in the physical presence of the other.
Nowhere in the NCA or its regulations is it said that a credit agreement has to be signed. On the one hand, the regulations contain a form which small credit agreements must comply with, requiring a signature; on the other hand, the regulations also permit other types of credit agreements which do not require a signature, namely telephonic and electronic agreements. It is a grey area whether the NCA actually requires a credit agreement to be signed to be valid but in practice credit providers tend to err on the side of caution by requiring some form of signature for written credit agreements, whether it be wet ink or electronic.
FirstRand Bank Limited t/a WesBank v Govender (‘Govender’): what the court said
In Govender, a consumer defaulted on payments in terms of an instalment sale agreement for a car. The consumer's defence to the credit provider's claim for payment was that he never signed the “I-contract” in question and that the agreement (entered into and signed electronically) was invalid and unenforceable as it failed to comply with ECTA’s electronic signature requirements. How the contracting process works is that following a consumer selecting a vehicle at a dealership, they register their details and receive a one-time pin (OTP), which the consumer enters to allow them to access and sign the I-contract electronically.
The credit provider’s watermark stamp on each page evidenced that the consumer signed the contract electronically. The consumer is also required to produce their identity documents to verify their identity. This signature process does not constitute an advanced electronic signature but rather an ordinary electronic signature.
The court in Govender held that the ECTA settled any uncertainty relating to electronic agreements and that data messages and electronic signatures were equivalent to any paper form signature, and that the primary question was whether the requirements for a valid agreement had been met.
The court stated that the I-contract entered into was a valid and enforceable contract based on the evidence presented by the parties.
Downsides
The Govender case highlights that although ordinary electronic signatures are convenient and efficient, there are security and authenticity risks associated with them.
It can be difficult to verify whether an ordinary electronic signature is genuine or forged and they are also vulnerable to hacking, leading to the possibility of fraud and identity theft. However, the risk with using ordinary electronic signatures depends on the type of electronic signature mechanism employed, with some forms of electronic signatures being more secure and therefore more reliable than others.
Where to from here?
The Govender decision reaffirms our courts’ approach to accepting electronic agreements and signatures, indicating that our courts are not willing to invalidate electronic acts purely on the basis that they are electronic and not paper based.
The SWT decision indicates the risk of using informal electronic channels to negotiate contracts. Businesses and consumers alike should ensure that they use electronic contracting and signature mechanisms that are sufficiently secure and robust to provide the requisite legal certainty and security. Businesses could consider ensuring enhanced security and authentication by using smart contracts in appropriate applications.
• Bhagattjee and Swart are directors at Werksmans Attorneys
Signing documents with a👍? Here's what SA law says about e-signatures
But the risk with using ordinary e-signatures depends on the type of e-signature mechanism, with some forms more secure than others
