YOSHIMASA HAYASHI: Japan and Africa should work together to uphold free global order
As the continent might become a future Ukraine, co-operation is needed to halt Russia’s aggression as soon as possible
Having long been keen to visit SA, I am deeply moved to be able to pay a call on the Rainbow Nation while we are standing at one of the major turning points of history, to further strengthen the bonds between our two countries that have been built up over many years.
Japan and SA have a big role to play in the international community. Japan, which has recovered from the devastation of World War 2, and SA, which has overcome apartheid and achieved harmonious coexistence among diverse racial and ethnic groups, are both important players in maintaining international order as the basis for peace, stability and prosperity, and our collaboration is essential...
