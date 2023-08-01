Opinion

CARTOON: DA’s dog-whistle politics

01 August 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tuesday, August 1 2023
Tuesday, August 1 2023

Is Zuma on the run? DA demands answers

Correctional services still to announce fate of former president whose medical parole was ruled unlawful
National
5 days ago

JONNY STEINBERG: A neutral, technocratic government running SA is a pipe dream

Which constituencies get access to the middle class is largely decided by the state at the behest of the ruling party
Opinion
1 week ago

DA clashes with Ramaphosa over Putin arrest

The opposition party advocates for adherence to international law over the president’s concerns of Russia’s reprisal
National
1 week ago

Six opposition parties to discuss ‘moonshot pact’ to unseat ANC

The DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, United Independent Movement and the Spectrum National Party to hold a convention in August
National
3 weeks ago

DA to challenge new employment equity measures in court

The official opposition says the amendment law's numerical targets are the equivalent of racial quotas
National
1 month ago
Monday, July 31 2023
Monday, July 31 2023
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
EDITORIAL: Impeachment or bust: Mkhwebane cannot ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Dreaming of a land free from ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: It’s hydraulics and confetti, but it ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
YOSHIMASA HAYASHI: Japan and Africa should work ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Rand’s rebound no reason to relax
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.