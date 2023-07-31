AYABONGA CAWE: Dispossession wars mark history of Tsitsikamma area

The history of how the African and Coloured people of the Tsitsikamma area came to settle in this well-watered and wooded part of the country is interwoven with the history of the wars of dispossession and the end of slavery. After the abolition of slavery at the Cape in 1834 and Queen Victoria giving land to “loyal” Mfengu subjects for services rendered during the wars of dispossession, the Koksbosch area, as Clarkson was known then, was a growing multicultural agrarian settlement. Many of the Mfengu who settled there had been displaced and shifted around as a “mobile” pool of labour for the white farmers further east.
The Clarkson area then, was as a “permanent” settlement for a people whose name implied constant migration (“ukumfenguza”), and their ultimate dispossession was “completed” in Tsitsikamma much later than the Land Acts of 1913 and 1936. The area remained a “black spot” until the 1970s. A multicultural community that the apartheid regime sought to mould into its ethno-separatist dream, unleashing contradictions that remain now, unresolved.
The mission’s book of baptism provides a good sense of those who lived and still lives in the area. In 1840 a relative of the Mfengu headman Manqoba was baptised. In the same year Henriette Sarina Pero was baptised. “Mosambique” is written below her name, suggesting that she had been born much further afield. James Mantwana on the other hand, had been born in “Imbasha” (“Mbhashe”) further east in the Transkei, and had been baptised at the ripe age of 70 at Clarkson in August 1930. Elisabeth Madikane had been born among the Mfengu in nearby Snyklip.
Whatever each of their origin, many who came together to live, produce, reproduce and settle in the area built a new “citizenship” in time of opportunity amid colonial advance. A small part of their story is written in shades of ink in the frayed book that Rev Chandre Davids showed me. Renee Uithaler, as she showed me the grave of Manqoba, spoke of how the Mfengu leader Manqoba, disaffected with the control of the colonial administration and the mission, left the area for Peddie, and later returned. His story of “trek” and “weer terug kom”, would be replicated by his descendants many years later.
Awful sight
In April 1975, about 130 years since the initial formation of the “Mfengu Reserve” a parliamentary committee on the Bantustans, using section 5 of the Bantu Administration Act of 1927 removed 400 families from the “black spots” of Doriskraal, Palmietrivier, Snyklip and other areas to the Ciskei. The land they left by the end of 1977 was later sold by the government to wealthy white farmers five years later.
Isaac Tembani, in a letter signed from New Brighton in 1985 wrote of, “the awful sight” of the demolition of buildings and the forced sale of livestock, which led to some of the displaced suffering heart attacks on arrival in the Ciskei.
“I am an agriculturalist,” said one of the displaced, “but I have no fields to grow.”
The story is well told of the return of their descendants in the 1990s. The basis of the material survival of those who returned, and those who remained, is less clear from many reports. Agricultural employment in the area, from what one can deduct from the Stats SA commercial agriculture census, declined notably from 8,306 paid workers (seasonal, permanent and farm managers) in 2002 to 6,326 in 2017. While permanent roles remained at similar levels, seasonal employment declined by more than 1,500 roles.
Commercial vegetable, fruit and livestock production are the main agricultural activities alongside services, forestry, and other activities. The well-irrigated area produces plums, apples, pears, plums, and citrus for export, with some agro-industrial links in food processing and retail market access for some of these, all alongside a loud absence of household and peasant production. Despite these challenges, it seems restitution and redress here has involved “partnerships” of all kinds.
From the Genadendal Accord facilitated by state-church relations in land reform and more recently, the private sector-community compacts built around public renewable energy procurement opportunities, those partnerships have lessons for navigating our seemingly intractable challenges.
• Cawe is chief commissioner at the International Trade Administration Commission. He writes in his personal capacity.
AYABONGA CAWE: Dispossession wars mark history of Tsitsikamma area
Restitution and redress in the region have involved partnerships that hold lessons for seemingly intractable issues
