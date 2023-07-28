Opinion

CARTOON: Bathabile Dlamini binned

28 July 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Friday, July 28 2023
Friday, July 28 2023

ANC Women’s League will support Cyril Ramaphosa, says new leader Sisisi Tolashe

President is consolidating his bloc, says analyst
Politics
2 days ago

A bad week for Bathabile Dlamini

The ANC Women’s League showed it knows a liar when it sees one by evicting a convicted perjurer from its leadership ranks
News & Fox
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa ally elected ANC Women’s League president

Bathabile Dlamini, who was seeking re-election, trumped by deputy minister in the presidency Sisisi Tolashe
Politics
4 days ago

Bathabile Dlamini set to run for ANC Women’s League re-election

Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any  member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
Politics
2 months ago
Thursday, July 27 2023
Thursday, July 27 2023
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
EDITORIAL: Lessons of the Putin debacle
Opinion / Editorials
2.
ISAAH MHLANGA: Global interest rate narrative is ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Using ‘flexible facts’, the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CHRIS THURMAN: Truth, lies and films on UFOs in ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
DAAN STEENKAMP: Excessive public sector wage ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.