PANYAZA LESUFI: Gauteng has the lion’s share of jobless people
More than 1-million applications have been received for 8,000 ‘Nasi Ispani’ vacancies advertised
The overwhelming response to the Gauteng provincial government’s Nasi Ispani programme, launched on June 16 to commemorate the 47th anniversary of the Soweto uprising, showed the enormous scale of unemployment in SA.
Nasi ispani means “here are jobs”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.