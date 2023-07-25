Opinion

CARTOON: Just in time, Mbalula

25 July 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, July 25 2023
Tuesday, July 25 2023

Poor local governance an indictment of ANC, says Fikile Mbalula

Secretary-general admits governing party is partly to blame for the rot in local government
Politics
11 hours ago

Mbalula in U-turn on Gordhan after minister’s complaint to Ramaphosa

ANC secretary-general tells women’s league the minister ‘cried so much’, he had to change his position
National
10 hours ago

Derek Hanekom takes Fikile Mbalula to task over Gordhan remarks

Former ANC NEC member Hanekom said singling out Gordhan was uncalled for‚ and asked Mbalula if he was happy with his performance as a former minister
National
20 hours ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: Transnet tension reveals the truth about what ‘reform’ really means

Chaos in SA reflects dysfunction in the ANC, which is terrified about the next election
Opinion
1 day ago

ANC admits to problems with blue-light brigades

Behaviour of VIP protection unit could lead to public revolt if not dealt with properly, Fikile Mbalula says
Politics
2 weeks ago
Monday, July 24 2023
Monday, July 24 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
EDITORIAL: A chance to strengthen law and ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NEVA MAKGETLA: Tariff surge on basic foods ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Hold tight Barbie, Rail Fright will ...
Opinion
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: Xenophobic statements by ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NATHALIE SCHOOLING: How reverse logistics can ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.