GINEN MOODLEY: Unlocking the growth potential of India-Africa trade
Reflections on the India Africa Conclave
24 July 2023 - 19:06 Ginen Moodley
The trading relationship between India and Africa is unique and has immense growth potential for both regions. With shared historical ties, growing economies and complementary sectors, there are numerous lucrative opportunities for enhanced trade and investment.
Recently, my team and I had the privilege of attending the India Africa Conclave in New Delhi, where various stakeholders discussed the potential and challenges of this trade relationship. We engaged in various meetings to explore synergies between Africa and India. The event, hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry and India Exim Bank, provided a platform for vibrant discussions and insights into the opportunities and challenges of the India-Africa trade relationship. Our participation was driven by our belief in the immense potential for growth and collaboration between the two regions.
Between 2021 and 2022 India’s trade with Africa reached a total of $89.5bn, an increase from the previous year’s $56bn. From 1996 to 2021, its investments in Africa have accumulated to a significant amount of $73.9bn, positioning India as Africa’s fourth-largest trading partner, which further showcases the existing trade potential between the two regions.
However, various challenges continue to hinder the full realisation of this potential. To overcome these challenges and unlock the untapped potential and promote inclusive growth both India and Africa need to leverage successful cross-border partnerships and foster collaboration between governments and the private sector.
Major challenges
Despite significant potential, several challenges hinder the growth of trade between India and Africa.
The first major hurdle is the lack of direct connectivity, especially in terms of flights — the absence of a direct flight route from SA to India can limit business opportunities and increase travel costs.
Additionally, visa restrictions pose barriers to trade for business travellers. A survey by the World Economic Forum, revealed that visa facilitation measures can result in a 5% increase in international trade and create economic growth. Simplifying visa procedures and ensuring a smooth, hassle-free entry process would encourage more frequent business exchanges between India and Africa. Furthermore, cultural differences and language barriers can impede effective communication and understanding, affecting trade negotiations and partnerships.
Governments need to focus on simplifying visa processes and promoting cultural exchange programmes to foster understanding and build stronger ties. Addressing these issues through increased connectivity and strategic partnerships will expedite trade facilitation.
Unlocking trade potential
Despite the existing challenges, the immense potential for trade and investment offered by India and Africa presents great opportunities for growth in various sectors. Sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, energy, infrastructure and telecommunications hold particular promise for trade relations. The rapid industrialisation in Africa aligns well with India’s strength in manufacturing and technology, which creates room for collaboration.
In agriculture, India can benefit from investing in Africa’s vast arable land and leveraging its agricultural expertise. Similarly, Africa can gain from India’s technology and knowledge transfer to enhance farming productivity. The healthcare sector offers scope for India to export affordable medicines and medical equipment to Africa, while Africa can augment India’s demand for skilled healthcare professionals.
The energy sector presents opportunities for India to invest in African countries with abundant natural resources, especially in renewable energy. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IREA), Africa has the potential to generate 310GW of renewable energy by 2030, creating investment opportunities for India, which is already a global leader in renewable energy. India’s experience in building robust infrastructure can contribute to Africa’s infrastructure development, a sector critical for economic growth.
Finally, the telecommunications sector has a strong presence in Africa and can foster collaboration between Indian and African companies. As of 2020, Indian companies have invested about $7bn in the African telecommunications industry, paving the way for technological advancements and digital connectivity.
By leveraging each other’s strengths, India and Africa can create a win-win situation for both regions.
Harnessing private sector
The private sector has a significant role to play in boosting India-Africa trade relations. Successful cross-border partnerships, such as the collaboration between Indian and African companies in the pharmaceutical industry, demonstrate the potential for mutually beneficial ventures. Indian businesses can invest in African markets, leveraging local expertise and resources while creating employment opportunities and contributing to economic growth. Governments must work closely with the private sector, providing necessary incentives, removing bureaucratic hurdles, and facilitating access to capital and technology.
Governments’ role
The governments of India and African nations play a crucial role in encouraging and facilitating cross-border business partnerships between the two regions. This includes creating favourable investment policies, offering tax and reducing trade barriers. The UN Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) reports that removing trade barriers and reducing tariffs can increase trade volume by up to 80%, demonstrating the importance of reducing trade barriers between India and Africa. Strengthening diplomatic ties and organising trade forums and business delegations can also provide platforms for networking and finding potential partners. Furthermore, governments can establish dedicated institutions to promote information sharing, market intelligence and dispute resolution mechanisms.
In harnessing the immense potential of the trading relationship between India and Africa, it is crucial to foster synergies, unity, confidence, collaboration and trust. Governments and the private sector must work together to simplify logistics, facilitate cross-border partnerships and promote cultural exchange. By realising the shared opportunities and working towards a common goal, India and Africa can build a strong, mutually beneficial trading relationship, unlocking economic growth and prosperity for both regions. Together, we can conquer new markets, create employment opportunities and contribute to sustainable development.
• Moodley is the founder of Moodley Attorneys.
