DAVID MAYNIER: Western Cape’s school investment is money well spent
Initial feedback is encouraging and the optimism around the #BackOnTrack programme is telling
24 July 2023 - 05:00 DAVID MAYNIER
Western Cape education minister David Maynier visits a classroom during the launch of the #BackOnTrack programme at Hazendal Primary School in Cape Town, May 11 2023. Picture: MISHA JORDAAN/GALLO IMAGES
The #BackOnTrack programme has now been running for a full term in our schools in the Western Cape. The programme, which will cost R1.2bn over three financial years, targets 325,000 learners and 10,000 teachers in 2023 alone, using a variety of interventions to improve learning outcomes and give our children a better future.
This investment is unprecedented in our country, as is the amount of work that has gone into implementing the programme — often outside school hours and on weekends.
And there is a good reason for this: if we don’t make this kind of investment now, we are quite simply risking our children’s futures.
Take our grade 9 mathematics results in the systemic tests: in 2019, after years of improvement, the pass rate remained at 22.7%. The Covid-19 pandemic reversed many years of gains, dropping the pass rate to just 18.8%. If more than 80% of our grade 9s cannot pass a benchmarked maths test, we are in very serious trouble.
Today’s learning losses will become tomorrow’s job losses. We cannot expect our economy to recover from the pandemic if we are not taking steps to ensure that our education system recovers, and goes beyond recovery to improved learning outcomes.
Drastic action is not just recommended, it is essential. Viewed in this light, R1.2bn is actually a drop in the ocean.
When we first announced the programme at the start of the second term, there was some scepticism about how our learners, teachers and parents would respond. We can bring the investment, but it is up to the learners and teachers to take advantage of the opportunity.
Saturday classes are par for the course for matrics, in preparation for their final exams. But the #BackOnTrack programme has expanded these additional classes to include grades 4, 7, 8 and 10, applying a tested method to other grades. This is a lot of extra work, and a lot of free time being redirected to education.
But our learners are showing a remarkable diligence in attending. According to the attendance data we have recently collated, 15,702 learners have participated in Saturday lessons on average over three sessions.
I visited Silverleaf Primary in Dunoon for one of the Saturday classes for grade 7s, where attendance was high and the learners’ enthusiasm for the support was clear.
Uxolo High School in Khayelitsha acts as a hub, where hundreds of grade 10 learners from different schools attend classes in various subjects. When I visited one of the Saturday classes, the learners were enthusiastic and committed, taking the opportunity to improve their results.
We’ve seen a similar trend in our teacher training, with just short of 3,000 teachers attending the various forms of training available through the #BackOnTrack programme in the first two months.
Dedicated training
I spent some time at the Cape Teaching and Leadership Institute (CTLI) with grade 4 language teachers who are participating in what we call a “1 + 9” intervention. Every 10 days, the selected teachers are taken out of the classroom for a day of dedicated training and professional support, which is forward-looking: they receive guidance on teaching and assessment methods to use in class in the days after each session.
Our learners and teachers clearly understand the value of this investment, and are playing their part to make it work. Our officials are working long hours to co-ordinate this massive programme, which includes holiday camps and classes.
The data that will demonstrate whether the various interventions have worked as we would like them to will only be available at a later stage. But the initial feedback is encouraging, and the optimism around the programme is telling.
There will, of course, be some ideas that won’t work as well as we’d like them to, or that we won’t be able to practically implement. For example, as we considered the winter holidays, we felt that while residential camps for the older learners would be beneficial, they would be impractical for grade 4s, so we changed our strategy on that front.
We made it clear from the outset that we would adapt and improve as the programme proceeds, incorporating the feedback we receive from teachers, tutors, officials and experts.
This is a long-term intervention, so we have the opportunity to make the necessary changes as we go.
• Maynier is the Western Cape minister of education.
