Opinion

CARTOON: The big Brics question

24 July 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, July 24 2023
Monday, July 24 2023

Zuma in Russia for medical treatment

While the Constitutional Court upheld the ruling that Jacob Zuma should return to prison, the former president has been in Russia for the past week.
National
1 week ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa heads to Russia for summit

Grain exports from Ukraine are likely to loom large as the president joins other African heads of state
Politics
14 hours ago

‘In this instance, the law is the law‚’ Bheki Cele says about Jacob Zuma

The police minister says police are waiting for a directive from correctional services and will execute whatever order is given
National
6 days ago

Pretoria solves its Putin headache ahead of Brics summit

The Russian president will be represented by the country’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov
National
4 days ago

EXPLAINER: How SA ended up with Putin hot potato

Here’s a brief history of SA's International Criminal Court obligations and why the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russia’s leader
National
4 days ago
Friday, July 21 2023
Friday, July 21 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
EDITORIAL: The doves prevail but the talk is hawk
Opinion / Editorials
2.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Transnet tension reveals the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
VUSLAT BAYOGLU: State, business and NGOs all have ...
Opinion
4.
KARABO MABUZA: Reserve Bank’s rates pause brings ...
Opinion
5.
JOSHUA NOTT: Opportunity beckons for renewed ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.