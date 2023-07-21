PAUL MASHATILE: The government remains committed to a favourable business climate
A balance must be struck between growth, social justice and environmental responsibility
To restore faith in our economy we need to take decisive action. As a first step, we must recognise the importance of creating a dependable atmosphere for businesses to flourish.
Our commitment to establishing a favourable business climate remains unwavering. To this end, the government has already undertaken various initiatives...
